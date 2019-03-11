The Premieres of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon First Flight into Space

Subaru Goes All eBoxer In Geneva With XV, Forester

Because it can’t rival juggernauts of the industry such as Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Subaru took a long time to integrate electrification into their powertrains. eBoxer is how the Japanese brand calls the 2.0-liter boxer in combination with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery, supplied by Toyota and more or less related to the Prius. 28 photos AWD does come standard, and because most drivetrain components are placed near the vehicle’s center of gravity, handling promises to be alright. In Europe, the eBoxer lineup will consist of the models Subaru brought to the



Both the XV and Forester rely on the DOHC boxer with a displacement of 1,995 cubic centimeters. On its own, the engine develops 150 PS at 5,600 rpm and 194 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 2.0-i-S ES makes use of the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, one of the not-so-great things about Subaru these days.



The electric motor? That’s good for 16.7 PS (12.3 kW) while the battery features a maximum output of 13.5 kW from 118 volts. In addition to all-electric mode, Motor Assist driving automatically matches the driving situation and driver input for the most economy possible.



X-Mode adds to the rough-road capabilities of the eBoxer drivetrain, enabling torque control. And yes, both the XV and Forester come with X-Mode. Going on sale this fall, the European models are complemented by the Crosstrek Hybrid in the United States. Don’t let the name fool you; the crossover is actually a PHEV with components from the Toyota Prius Prime.



Given that these models are built on the Subaru Global Platform, it’s likely the Legacy and Ascent will follow suit at some point in the future. There’s talk the WRX and WRX STI will be reimagined with some sort of electrification, and chances are the rumors will turn out to be true.



