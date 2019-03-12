2021 Ford EcoSport Spied Winter Testing With Gold Wheels

SUV

This test prototype was spotted in Europe, taking the form of a Fiesta-based small. And we do mean small. The footprint looks tiny compared to rivals that supposedly also occupy the subcompact segment.The platform itself isn't going to change massively, as the old EcoSport was also Fiesta-based. And because Ford pulled the small hatchback from the American market, making development money tight, you've got virtually the same underpinning as over a decade ago.But Ford Europe has already put a lot of effort into improving the crashworthiness and rigidity of the EcoSport. All that's needed is a modern shape and slightly better tech.The EcoSport will compete directly against some of the more sportier-looking subcompact models, such as the Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Kona. As such, Ford appears to have given the model a look that's similar to both the 2019 Fiesta and the upcoming Kuga crossover replacement. The headlights sit higher, and the body is streamlined.A sloped roof and Sportback-style trunk are just some of the significant differences between our 2021 prototype and what currently rolls off the assembly lines in Romania. Of course, the engine should be carried over, with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost still forming the bulk of the sales with its outputs ranging from 85 to 140At least one version will be fitted with an automatic. And as a sort of vestigial appendix from the American cousin, some Europeans will be able to have a 2-liter with. At least one diesel should also be offered, a 1.5 EcoBlue turbo with either 100 or 120 HP (or both). Ford is lagging in the battery department, so you won't get a rival for the Kona or Soul EVs.The interior should be similar in some ways to the current model, as Ford just switched to the SYNC 3 tablet. But the ergonomics will be better since features like park assist or adaptive cruise control will be baked in from the start, not added as afterthoughts.