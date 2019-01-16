Ford Electric Crossover Coming In April 2019, New EVs Coming To Europe

After confirming the strategic partnership with Volkswagen over commercial vehicles, Ford announced that the future is electric in Europe as well, not just in the United States. Every nameplate from the 2019 Focus onwards “will include an electrified option,” ranging from mild hybridization to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or BEV.
If you thought that’s ambitious for the Blue Oval, don’t forget the Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility, and 2020 Lincoln Aviator are available with hybrid and plug-in powertrain options. Ford also announced that an electric crossover with Mustang-influenced exterior design elements would be revealed in April 2019.
The Edge mid-size crossover is also up for electrification, along with the Mustang. But wait, there’s more! The Blue Oval kicked off consultations with the Works Council and trade union partners, planning to re-shuffle its European operations.
For starters, the Ford Aquitaine Industries plant in Bordeaux, France where automatic transmissions are made will stop production in August 2019. The C-Max and Grand C-Max at Saarlouis in Germany are on their way out, and Sollers in Russia will announce what’s what in the second quarter of the year. The Ford Dunton Technical Center in the UK will be consolidated “to improve business fitness and create a customer-centric technical hub.”
“Working collectively with all stakeholders, our new strategy will enable us to deliver a more focused line up of European-built passenger vehicles, while growing our import and commercial vehicle businesses – for a healthier and more profitable business,” explained Steven Armstrong, group vice-president and president for the automaker’s divisions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
The Dearborn-based automaker will reveal the extent of these changes – in detail – in the coming months. In addition to emissions regulations, chief executive officer Jim Hackett is the other driving force for the EV onslaught. As part of the plan, even the F-150 pickup truck will welcome a hybrid option in 2020, complete with an on-board generator.
Over in the United States, the Blue Oval still has a handful of Focus Electric models from 2018 on dealer lots. Pricing kicks off at $29,120, which is absurd considering the 115-mile driving range and 33.5-kWh battery.
