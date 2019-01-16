autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Ford Electric Crossover Coming In April 2019, New EVs Coming To Europe

16 Jan 2019, 20:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
After confirming the strategic partnership with Volkswagen over commercial vehicles, Ford announced that the future is electric in Europe as well, not just in the United States. Every nameplate from the 2019 Focus onwards “will include an electrified option,” ranging from mild hybridization to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or BEV.
26 photos
2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover
If you thought that’s ambitious for the Blue Oval, don’t forget the Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility, and 2020 Lincoln Aviator are available with hybrid and plug-in powertrain options. Ford also announced that an electric crossover with Mustang-influenced exterior design elements would be revealed in April 2019.

The Edge mid-size crossover is also up for electrification, along with the Mustang. But wait, there’s more! The Blue Oval kicked off consultations with the Works Council and trade union partners, planning to re-shuffle its European operations.

For starters, the Ford Aquitaine Industries plant in Bordeaux, France where automatic transmissions are made will stop production in August 2019. The C-Max and Grand C-Max at Saarlouis in Germany are on their way out, and Sollers in Russia will announce what’s what in the second quarter of the year. The Ford Dunton Technical Center in the UK will be consolidated “to improve business fitness and create a customer-centric technical hub.”

“Working collectively with all stakeholders, our new strategy will enable us to deliver a more focused line up of European-built passenger vehicles, while growing our import and commercial vehicle businesses – for a healthier and more profitable business,” explained Steven Armstrong, group vice-president and president for the automaker’s divisions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Dearborn-based automaker will reveal the extent of these changes – in detail – in the coming months. In addition to emissions regulations, chief executive officer Jim Hackett is the other driving force for the EV onslaught. As part of the plan, even the F-150 pickup truck will welcome a hybrid option in 2020, complete with an on-board generator.

Over in the United States, the Blue Oval still has a handful of Focus Electric models from 2018 on dealer lots. Pricing kicks off at $29,120, which is absurd considering the 115-mile driving range and 33.5-kWh battery.
Ford Mach E crossover EV Ford Europe
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
FORD models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactAll FORD models  
 
 