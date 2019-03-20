The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

New Ford Fiesta ST Now Available With m225 Upgrade From Mountune

When Ford came out with the 2018 Fiesta ST, opinions were separated. On the one hand, people were complaining about downsizing and the loss of a cylinder. Others aren’t too fond of the exterior design, which resembles the Fiesta ST-Line too much to leave a lasting impression. 37 photos



Now available to order in the United Kingdom for £662.5, the mTune SMARTflash m225 Upgrade promises to level up the 1.5-liter EcoBoost to 225 PS (222 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 pound-feet) of torque. “Thoroughly durability tested,” the best thing about the m225 is that a smartphone app allows the user to update calibrations to the ECU with the help of the OBD interface.



Bluetooth is the name of the game here. No laptop, wires, or handsets; that simple! Three calibrations are included from the get-go, starting with “m225 performance.” The other two are “stock performance” and “anti-theft,” and as expected, the SMARTflash app is available for both iOS and Android users.



Optimized around Mountune’s induction kit, the m225 calibration has been optimized for both the engine and turbocharger to work together more efficiently. Speaking of which, customers with the induction kit already installed in their cars are charged £479.16 for the m225 upgrade.



In addition to the gains in output and torque, the m255 helps the Fiesta ST accelerate to 60 miles per hour quicker by more than half a second. In-gear acceleration from 31 to 62 mph is better by a full second compared to stock. Considering how well the Ford handles on the track, this upgrade will surely make a difference on the straights.



All things considered, don't forget the FiST is faster, more potent, and better to drive in the twisties. The thing is, look at what Renault is doing with the Clio R.S. and Peugeot with the 208 GTi. Both of the French contenders are more powerful, and this gets us to Mountune