5 Boston Police Van Stuck in Snow Gets a Hand From Man Dressed as Disney’s Elsa

3 Man, Dog Survive in Car Stuck in Snow For 5 Days on Taco Sauce Packets

2 Minnesota Police Shame Drivers Who Won’t Clean Their Cars of Snow

1 Nebraska Trooper “Pulls Over” Mustang Made Entirely Out of Snow

More on this:

How One Nebraska Family Created That Viral Snow 1967 Ford Mustang GTA