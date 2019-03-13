How One Nebraska Family Created That Viral Snow 1967 Ford Mustang GTA

When people in Nebraska get bored after snowstorms, they don’t make snowmen: they make snow Mustangs. That’s the conclusion of a now-viral video posted online by the Nebraska State Police, documenting the amazing find of one Sgt. Mick Downing.
The video was shot at night and revealed the trooper’s surprise in coming across what looked like a perfect replica of a Ford Mustang made entirely out of snow. Not many other details about the sculpture were made public with the video, but the “artists” behind it have been uncovered.
Jason Blundell, a 43-year-old concrete plant manager, lives in Chadron. The snow Mustang (or #SnowPony, as it’s been dubbed on social media) is actually a replica of the car he has in his garage: a 1967 Ford Mustang GTA. He came up with the idea for the sculpture out of boredom and a desire to get his kids off their phones, he tells the Star Herald.
It took them 5 hours to make it and they made sure they got every proportion down to size. Blundell even measured to original so that the sculpture matched exactly. They used a skid loader, shovels, ice scrapers, concrete wood floats and a squirt bottle, and all the snow on the street, including from their neighbors’ driveways.
Blundell says that, while they were still working on the sculpture, someone stopped to inquire why they were burying someone else’s car in snow. Still, they never imagined their artwork would go viral.
“The start of that was to get my kids off their cellphones for a day,” Blundell explains. “Normally, we don’t do much with [the sculptures]. We just take a couple of pictures of them for ourselves. It just happened that our state trooper buddy came up to do a joke and it blew up.”
So yes, Sgt. Downing was in on the joke. He even placed a fake ticket on the windshield: that post-it that Twitter users were wondering about when the video first emerged. The trooper says he never filed actual paperwork for the ticket because, had this been a real car, it was parked correctly.
This isn’t the first time the Blundells make huge snow sculptures, though it’s a first for their work to go viral. Previously, they made a giant snow bunny, a jack-o-lantern painted orange, complete with a candle inside, and a giant toilet.
