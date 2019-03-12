autoevolution
Nebraska Trooper "Pulls Over" Mustang Made Entirely Out of Snow

12 Mar 2019, 14:06 UTC
By the very nature of their jobs, cops are used to coming across the strangest sights in their missions. Most of these are not necessarily the kind you wish to document on camera and share with the world, but this one is.
Sgt. Mick Downing with the Nebraska State Patrol came across the most unusual find while patrolling in Chadron, as the now-viral video he filmed and the PD shared on social media reveals. It’s a car made entirely out of snow, made to resemble a Ford Mustang. And yes, the consensus is that he thought it was a real car he wanted to ticket, hence the “pulling over” angle to the story.

“Sgt. Downing came across an awesome find yesterday in Chadron. Now this is artwork!” the PD says in the caption to the video, which also comes with the hashtag #SnowPony. You get the joke.

In the video, the Sgt. comes out of his own vehicle and approaches the snow Mustang, which, from a distance, looks like a car covered in a thick layer of snow and ice. He is shocked and awed to realize that it’s not a real vehicle. And with good reason, too.

“What in the heck?” he is heard saying. “Some people make snowmen. Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle – they make snow cars, snow Mustangs,” the trooper adds with admiration.

Hilariously, it looks like another cop may have also mistaken the elaborate snow creation for a real vehicle. There’s a little piece of paper stuck on the windshield, and commenters on social media are divided as to what it might be. Some believe it’s a ticket left there by another trooper, but others think it’s a post-it note – though they can’t say why and by whom it was placed there.

Here is the video that’s been making the rounds on social media and the papers. Whoever built this snow car needs to come forward and claim it, because it’s one beautiful piece of work.

