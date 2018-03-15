Boston Police Van Stuck in Snow Gets a Hand From Man Dressed as Disney’s Elsa

Helping motorists stuck in the snow with a push is something we all have done at one point. Being such a random act of kindness, it usually is rewarded with a muttered thank you, a waving hand out the side window or nothing at all.

Last year, a 37-year old attorney from Boston named Jason Triplett thought buying a life-size Elsa costume would constitute money well spent. Why? For unknown reasons, the grown-up guy believed dressing up as a drag queen in the middle of a winter snowstorm would be hilarious, as he told



Sadly for him, since he bought the dress last year, he hasn’t gotten any chance of using it explicitly for all to see. Until earlier this week, that is, when a snowstorm in Boston, a police van and a couple of friends with smartphone cameras aligned just like the planets do from time to time.



The attorney was having his way in a local bar, dressed as seen in the video below, when by some miracle a Boston police van got stuck right outside, giving the guy a chance at stardom. So out of the several guests of the pub, he/she was the only one to get out in the storm and try to lend a helping hand to the distressed cop. All the others jumped at the window, phones in hand, cheering.



What happened next you can see for yourselves in the video below. For now, that’s all we’ve got from Jason Triplett, but the man does say he has some other women dresses in his closet, so perhaps shortly we will be seeing him towing a truck dressed as a French maid. Or wearing a wedding dress while jumping over obstacles during the Warrior Dash race, as he claims to have done before.



