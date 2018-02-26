autoevolution
 

Sadistic News Crew Films Motorists Blow Out Tires in Hidden Pothole

A very wet, but otherwise quiet evening in the city of Warren, Michigan. Mount Road, usually riddled with visible potholes, is now riddled with invisible ones, as they have been covered by water. On the side of the road, Local 4 news channel is filming cars pass by.
Well, they are not filming just cars passing by. They are filming, as the channel’s anchor says in the video below, “cars trying to dodge the dangerous craters” that have formed over time on the road.

The reporter on the scene, speaking in a very deep tone, as some impending apocalypse was upon him, says “there are currently tens of disabled vehicles with flat tires.

The camera pans away, to get a glimpse of the eleventh car blowing out a tire, and the reporter adding “make that 11 cars.” Then another, then another are added to the queue, to the reporter’s delight.

The news crew’s lack of concern for the safety of the motorists is taken to the extreme when, in a somewhat ironic tone, the reporter starts introducing to the world a concerned citizen.The only guy on that stretch of the road with enough decency to try and do something to stop the road tire carnage.

The guy in question takes it upon himself to become a traffic cop. He put flares in the middle of the road and, to make sure motorists get the idea, starts diverting traffic away from the killer pothole. As you might imagine, the news crew continues filming without lifting a finger to help.

As soon as the flares went out, “the pothole was back in business.” And so was the sadistic news crew, who kept on counting 19 cars disabled by 22 flat tires over a very short period.

The news of the day for Local 4 ended sadly for ratings, as another concerned citizen was filmed while putting “an industrial size cone” on top of the pothole and somehow ending the show for the time being.

