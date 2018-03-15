2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Will Set You Back Half a Million Euros

After re-launching the Maybach brand as Mercedes-Maybach in 2014 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the three-pointed star went on to build the lineup with an emphasis on the S-Class. The daddy of all Maybachs is the Pullman
, and as you can tell from the 6.5-meter luxobarge in the photo gallery, the time is high for a facelift.
11 photos
Introduced for the 2019 model year, the mid-cycle refresh of the VV222 is somewhat subtle. The first detail that catches your attention is the reinterpreted front grille with vertical struts. Maybach argues the pinstripe suit served as an influence, a pattern carried over from the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept
.
New 20-inch alloy wheels with a 10-hole motif are also in the offing, as are two-tone paint options for body shell. The interior also features a handful of new trim pieces finished in magma grey, mahogany brown, and the silk beige/deep sea blue combination. As ever, the Pullman is offered with two executive-sized rear seats.
Boasting the most rear legroom in the segment, the Pullman one-ups the ultra-luxury game with an electrically operated partition and a two-cabin audio system. What the latter means is that the chauffeur can listen to Nirvana on the radio while the rear occupant can indulge in the classical music of Tchaikovsky.
Priced in the ballpark of €500,000 (make that $618,500 at current exchange rates), the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman will be joined by an armored version
in the following months. Both models, as you already know, benefit from V12 power.
Losing the S600 badge in favor of the S650, the ultra-luxury behemoth has 6.0 liters of twin-turbocharged goodness to offer. Tuned to deliver 630 ponies and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet of torque), the Pullman can thrust to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds.
Fuel economy is abysmal, with Mercedes-Maybach
quoting 14.6 liters per 100 kilometers (16 miles per gallon) on the combined cycle. Oh well, at least it’s more frugal than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.