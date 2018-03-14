Mercedes-Benz to Manufacture Batteries in Thailand

With the goal set of making the next decade of the century the time when electric vehicles would take over the planet, more and more automakers are setting their sights on Asia for producing the much-needed EV batteries.

15 photos



The Germans revealed an investment of 100 million euro ($1.2 million) in a manufacturing facility it already operates in Bangkok, together with local company Thonburi Automotive Assembly (TAAP), for precisely that task.



In all, as a means to an electric end, Mercedes-Benz will be producing batteries in six facilities spread on three continents. The effort is needed in light of the brand’s commitment of having an electric version for each car of its portfolio by 2022.



The carmaker's EV lineup will have more than 50 electrified vehicle variants, comprised of electric, plug-in hybrids and 48-volt-system models. The first fully electric Mercedes will be the



“The electric initiative in the flexible and efficient global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars is progressing well and with ultimate speed,” said Markus Schäfer, the man in charge of production at Mercedes-Benz.



“With our highly standardized and scalable battery production concept, we are able to start operations in any region at short notice and at the right size.”



Mercedes made this announcement one day after another German automaker, Volkswagen, revealed that by the end of 2022 no less than



For the cars of the world’s largest auto group, batteries would come from both Europe and China, while a North American producer would be announced in the course of the year. Already drowning in orders coming from Europe, the Asian battery-making business is about to grow even bigger, following the announcement made by Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday.The Germans revealed an investment of 100 million euro ($1.2 million) in a manufacturing facility it already operates in Bangkok, together with local company Thonburi Automotive Assembly (TAAP), for precisely that task.In all, as a means to an electric end, Mercedes-Benz will be producing batteries in six facilities spread on three continents. The effort is needed in light of the brand’s commitment of having an electric version for each car of its portfolio by 2022.The carmaker's EV lineup will have more than 50 electrified vehicle variants, comprised of electric, plug-in hybrids and 48-volt-system models. The first fully electric Mercedes will be the EQC , which failed, despite expectations, to arrive at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this month, but is now promised to enter production in 2019.“The electric initiative in the flexible and efficient global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars is progressing well and with ultimate speed,” said Markus Schäfer, the man in charge of production at Mercedes-Benz.“With our highly standardized and scalable battery production concept, we are able to start operations in any region at short notice and at the right size.”Mercedes made this announcement one day after another German automaker, Volkswagen, revealed that by the end of 2022 no less than 16 facilities the group operates around the world would be manufacturing EVs.For the cars of the world’s largest auto group, batteries would come from both Europe and China, while a North American producer would be announced in the course of the year.