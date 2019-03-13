5 2019 Ford Ranger VelociRaptor By Hennessey Levels Up To 350 Horsepower

Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Drag Races Ford F-150 Raptor, Eight Cylinders Win

It’s obvious there’s no competition between twin-turbo V6 and supercharged V8 . The difference between these engines (450 compared to 758 horsepower) is another detail that should spoil the result of this drag race, but Hennessey Performance Engineering is more interested in the quarter-mile time. 20 photos



Better still, it would’ve been more appropriate for Hennessey to pit the V8 VelociRaptor against the tuner’s VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo. 622 pound-feet of torque for the EcoBoost V6-engined model are enough for a quarter-mile run of 12.9 seconds at 110 miles per hour.



The V8 VelociRaptor makes do without the six-cylinder engine, but the



With 577 horsepower at the rear wheels, the



Step outside the gentle giant, and you’re looking at 20-inch wheels wrapped with 37 inches of off-road rubber. The bumpers, LED lighting, and decals add to the presence of the VelociRaptor with the V8 engine, along with the Stage 2 off-road suspension and six-inch lift kit.



Limited to 100 units for the 2019 model year, the VelociRaptor V8 is rare by all accounts. Those who would like to own the pumped-out truck cand purchase one (or more) directly from Hennessey Performance Engineering or authorized Ford dealers across the United States in America.



On that note, aren't $147,950 a bit too much? After all, it’s almost the price of three bone-stock Raptors.



