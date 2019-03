Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Drag Races Ford F-150 Raptor, Eight Cylinders Win

440 yards are gone in 12.2 seconds, and the gap between the VelociRaptor and Raptor “is measured by bus lengths.” The question is, what did you expect from an off-road truck that costs $147,950 including the donor vehicle against a bone-stock model that retails at $52,855 excluding destination?Better still, it would’ve been more appropriate for Hennessey to pit the V8 VelociRaptor against the tuner’s VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo. 622 pound-feet of torque for the EcoBoost V6-engined model are enough for a quarter-mile run of 12.9 seconds at 110 miles per hour.The V8 VelociRaptor makes do without the six-cylinder engine, but the eight-cylinder swap isn’t all there is to the go-faster truck. More displacement, bigger injectors, high-flow air induction, stainless-steel exhaust system, there’s a lot more going on with the Coyote.With 577 horsepower at the rear wheels, the VelociRaptor that accelerates to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds also happens to be covered by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. On the visual front, embroidered headrests and serialized plaques are the highlights of the interior.Step outside the gentle giant, and you’re looking at 20-inch wheels wrapped with 37 inches of off-road rubber. The bumpers, LED lighting, and decals add to the presence of the VelociRaptor with the V8 engine, along with the Stage 2 off-road suspension and six-inch lift kit.Limited to 100 units for the 2019 model year, the VelociRaptor V8 is rare by all accounts. Those who would like to own the pumped-out truck cand purchase one (or more) directly from Hennessey Performance Engineering or authorized Ford dealers across the United States in America.On that note, aren't $147,950 a bit too much? After all, it’s almost the price of three bone-stock Raptors.