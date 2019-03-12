autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Ford Explorer Available with Michelin Selfseal Tires

12 Mar 2019, 15:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Launched with great fanfare at the beginning of the year, Ford’s new star SUV, the 2020 Explorer, is getting all the attention as the centerpiece of the carmaker’s success in the coming years.
9 photos
2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid2020 Ford Explorer hybrid
The car has been fitted from the get-go will all the features that would draw a prospective buyer to the nameplate and away from the competition, but Ford is taking things one step further by making the Explorer the first ever "SUV in the world" to use Michelin Selfseal tires.

The technology will come as standard on the Platinum and Limited Hybrid four-wheel-drive models and will be available as an option for the Limited two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive trims. All tires are sized 255/55R-20.

According to Michelin, the natural rubber sealant used in the tires is capable of sealing 90 percent of tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter. This, in turn, slows the rate at which air pressure drops by less than 15 pounds per square inch per week, insuring the car keeps on the road and moving.

“The all-new Explorer is designed to help our customers feel unstoppable and worry-free,” said in a statement Craig Patterson, Explorer marketing manager. “The availability of these new Michelin Selfseal tires is another great example of that.”

The 2020 Ford Explorer sells in the U.S. starting at $33,000 and is a drastically redesigned version of one one of the most succesful Ford cars ever, built on an all-new rear-wheel-drive architecture.

The car is lighter and uses more powerful engines that the version preceding it and offers the greatest number of trim levels ever is available for the nameplate: standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum.

The base, XLT, and Limited models use a 2.3-liter engine capable of developing 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 has been deployed in the Platinum.

This bigger engine develops 365 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque.

2020 Ford Explorer ford explorer Ford michelin selfseal Michelin tire puncture
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVAll FORD models  
 
 