Ford Taurus Officially Dead as Last of Its Kind Rolls Off Assembly Lines

With its sights set on replacing three-quarters of its entire vehicles lineup by the end of next year, Ford announced on Friday the official end of production for the Taurus sedan, a car that a long time ago was America’s best selling vehicle.
The Taurus was first introduced in 1985, and it entered production at the Chicago Assembly Plant 34 years ago. Since then, around 8 million of its kind were manufactured as the nameplate knew the glory of being America’s top car in 1992 and the tribulation of being phased out of production in 2006 - only to be reborn again two years later.

The end of production for the Taurus is part of plans announced by Ford last year and designed to expand its influence in the SUV segment. As the sedan is out the door, the carmaker has already prepared $1 billion to be invested in the retooling of the Chicago facility.

The location will soon be in charge of producing the new Ford Explorer, the Police Interceptor Utility and the Lincoln Aviator. To support production of these three models, Ford said it will require an additional 500 workers.

Taurus broke new ground at its start, and we’re thankful for its role in our portfolio,” said in a statement Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing, sales, and service.

“Those same kinds of innovations will continue for today’s customers with Ford Explorer and the rest of our lineup.”

Those saddened by the demise of the Taurus nameplate can however look forward to the continuation or resurrection of other iconic nameplates the likes of Ranger and Bronco.

On the other hand, the Taurus is not the only model to bite the dust as part of Ford’s plans. The Focus was done for last year, and so were the Fiesta, C-Max Hybrid, C-Max Energi and soon the Fusion.
