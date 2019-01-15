2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Promises 500 Miles of Range

Mercedes-Benz Deepens Ties with Gaming World by Investing in an eSports Team

When it introduced the new generation of the Explorer earlier this month, Ford promised the broadest model lineup ever available for the nameplate. And it wasn’t just saying that. 9 photos SUV lovers.



The 2020 Ford Explorer hybrid promises an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of fuel (805 km). That’s possible thanks to the pairing of a 3.3-liter engine with a specially designed liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery.



As per Ford, the new location of the battery – inside the chassis, below the second-row seats – allows the car to have more than enough cargo and passenger space.



As do most other variants of the model, the hybrid Explorer will feature the company’s Co-Pilot360 Assist suite of technologies, leather seats with micro-perforation wireless phone charging pad and 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats.



“This new generation of Explorer recognizes that every family – and every driver – is unique,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing. “With an all-new ST and an all-new hybrid, there truly is an Explorer for every adventure.”



The other engine offerings on the table for the new range are a 2.3-liter engine fitted on the base, XLT, and Limited models that develops 300 horsepower, and the larger 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that cranks out 365 horsepower.



