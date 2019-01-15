autoevolution
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Promises 500 Miles of Range

15 Jan 2019
When it introduced the new generation of the Explorer earlier this month, Ford promised the broadest model lineup ever available for the nameplate. And it wasn’t just saying that.
The standard ICE-powered Explorer is to be offered as standard, XLT, Limited and Platinum trims. Those variants were joined this week by the ST-version and a hybrid model than promises to be a hit among SUV lovers.

The 2020 Ford Explorer hybrid promises an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of fuel (805 km). That’s possible thanks to the pairing of a 3.3-liter engine with a specially designed liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery.

The powertrain system on this Explorer has an estimated output of 318 horsepower and is combined with the brand new 10-speed hybrid transmission.

As per Ford, the new location of the battery – inside the chassis, below the second-row seats – allows the car to have more than enough cargo and passenger space.

As do most other variants of the model, the hybrid Explorer will feature the company’s Co-Pilot360 Assist suite of technologies, leather seats with micro-perforation wireless phone charging pad and 10-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

“This new generation of Explorer recognizes that every family – and every driver – is unique,” said in a statement Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing. “With an all-new ST and an all-new hybrid, there truly is an Explorer for every adventure.”

The other engine offerings on the table for the new range are a 2.3-liter engine fitted on the base, XLT, and Limited models that develops 300 horsepower, and the larger 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that cranks out 365 horsepower.

The most powerful of them all, and at the same time the most powerful Ford SUV ever is the ST, which draws 400 horsepower from the same 3.0-liter engine.
