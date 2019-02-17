autoevolution

2020 Ford Explorer Base Trim Level Priced $400 Higher Than Previous Generation

17 Feb 2019, 17:50 UTC
The 2020 model year is a different chapter for the Explorer, now riding on the CD6 vehicle architecture for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications. These underpinnings, along with other developments, translate to a higher price than the 2019 Ford Explorer.
Prepare to pay $33,860 including the $1,095 destination charge for the entry-level configuration, translating to $400 more than before. Cars Direct highlights the value for money, but “that's assuming you'll even be able to find a base model in stock at your local dealer.”

Prospective customers are more likely to come across the XLT, priced at $37,700 or $2,275 more than the 2019 model year of the Explorer. Moving on to the Limited, this baby offers the 2.3-liter EcoBoost at $49,225, which is a lot of money for a four-cylinder turbo in a utility vehicle this heavy.

Limited customers who prefer the Hybrid need to pony up an additional $3,555, translating to a starting price of $52,780 for the most fuel-efficient Explorer. Even in this configuration, the mid-size SUV is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds.

Explorer ST receives the high-output EcoBoost V6, displacing 3.0 liters and rated at 400 horsepower. There’s a minor difference between this engine and the Aviator's, and it all comes down to torque. The Ford has more, rated at 415 pound-feet compared to 400 pound-feet in the Lincoln.

Pricing for the ST starts at $55,835, but the Platinum is even more expensive at $59,345 including destination. That means the Platinum is… wait for it… pricier than the 2019 model year by $4,085. Good on you, Ford!

More spacious than the previous generation and a lot safer, the 2020 Explorer is more expensive than its competitors in the mid-size segment. If power alone is of the essence, the family-hauling Dodge Durango SRT with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 has more ponies to offer on full song.

Given this information, would you spend your hard-earned dollars on the Explorer or look elsewhere in the segment?
