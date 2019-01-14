2020 Ford Explorer ST Comes into the World as the Most Powerful Explorer Ever

Soon after the unveiling of what it calls the broadest lineup ever available for the Explorer nameplate, American manufacturer Ford expanded it even further with the introduction of the ST and Hybrid versions.

21 photos



Engineers say the top speed of the monster has also increased to 143 mph (230 kph), with the help of the quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission.



Since just tweaking the engine was not enough, this special



Visually, the ST sets itself apart from the regular SUV with a black mesh grille insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside details, roof-rack side rails, and unique skid plate elements.



At the interior, the ST comes with the same 2.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster as the regular Explorer but adds a few touches that make it stand out: a flat-bottomed steering wheel, unique floor mats, leather sport bucket seats and ST logos all over the place.



Despite being made to be enjoyed as the most Explorer ever, the ST remembers its roots and will come with a Class III Trailer Tow Package with Cargo Management System.



“We designed it to be an ST from the beginning,” said in a statement Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief functional engineer.



“There’s no mistaking its ST DNA. It has a performance feel with sustained performance capability and wears an unmistakably ST appearance. More than anything, it's just a hell of a lot of fun to drive.”



Ford did not announce the pricing for this version of the car. As usual, the tweaks made by Ford Performance for the ST model resulted in some hefty increase in power. In fact, it turned out to be the most powerful Explorer ever made, squeezing 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque from the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine that otherwise develops only 365 horsepower.Engineers say the top speed of the monster has also increased to 143 mph (230 kph), with the help of the quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission.Since just tweaking the engine was not enough, this special Explorer will be offered with either the ST Street Pack or the ST Track Pack. Both rely on 21-inch aluminum wheels to transfer power to the road, but with different performances when it comes to braking, for instance.Visually, the ST sets itself apart from the regularwith a black mesh grille insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside details, roof-rack side rails, and unique skid plate elements.At the interior, the ST comes with the same 2.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster as the regular Explorer but adds a few touches that make it stand out: a flat-bottomed steering wheel, unique floor mats, leather sport bucket seats and ST logos all over the place.Despite being made to be enjoyed as the most Explorer ever, the ST remembers its roots and will come with a Class III Trailer Tow Package with Cargo Management System.“We designed it to be an ST from the beginning,” said in a statement Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief functional engineer.“There’s no mistaking its ST DNA. It has a performance feel with sustained performance capability and wears an unmistakably ST appearance. More than anything, it's just a hell of a lot of fun to drive.”Ford did not announce the pricing for this version of the car.