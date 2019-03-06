All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

5 Ford Performance Calibration Now Available For 2013 – 2018 Focus ST

4 Aero X Bed Cap Turns You Ford F-150 into a Sexy Fastback

3 Mustang GT Now Available With Ford Performance 700-hp Supercharger Kit

1 Ford Taurus Officially Dead as Last of Its Kind Rolls Off Assembly Lines

More on this:

2019 Ford Ranger VelociRaptor By Hennessey Levels Up To 350 Horsepower

Not to be confused with the full-size VelociRaptor V8 and VelociRaptor 6x6 , the Ranger-based VelociRaptor packs no fewer than 350 horsepower. The mid-size pickup truck from Hennessey starts at $64,950 including the donor vehicle, but the upgrade in itself costs $19,950 including shipping. 10 photos



So how did HPE squeeze Ford Focus RS levels of horsepower from the Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo? First things first, a re-mapped engine control unit and high-flow air induction system. Further down the line, a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust system helps the powerplant breathe out better while developing 385 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm.



A 4.0-inch lift kit (Stage 1 upgrade) and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires (285/70 R17) are included, along with Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging inside and out. Fender flares, a roof-mounted LED lightbar, off-road bumper upgrade with integrated LED lighting round off the list of standard equipment.



If you were wondering how fast the Ranger VelociRaptor accelerates from a standstill, make that 6.1 seconds as opposed to 7.4 seconds in stock flavor. For reference, Motor Trend managed to launch the



“We are so excited to introduce our 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor upgrades for the 2019 Ford Ranger,” declared chief executive officer John Hennessey. “The demand for VelociRaptor upgrades for Raptor trucks has been incredible over the past ten years. We are thrilled to be able to offer increased power, performance – on and off-road all packed in our exclusively branded VelociRaptor package.”



When Hennessey dyno’d the Ranger at their facility, the bone-stock pickup put down 243 horsepower and 267 pound-feet at the rear wheels. That’s 10 and 13.6 percent less than the automaker's figures at the crank (270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet), good enough considering the Ranger starts at $24,300 excluding destination charge.



Production for the 2019 model year is limited to 500 examples of the breed, and yes, every single one of them is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Where can you buy one? Either from Hennessey Performance Engineering in Texas or at authorized dealers such as Brown Lee Ford in Nashville, Tennessee.So how did HPE squeeze Ford Focus RS levels of horsepower from the Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo? First things first, a re-mapped engine control unit and high-flow air induction system. Further down the line, a stainless-steel cat-back exhaust system helps the powerplant breathe out better while developing 385 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm.A 4.0-inch lift kit (Stage 1 upgrade) and BF Goodrich all-terrain tires (285/70 R17) are included, along with Hennessey and VelociRaptor badging inside and out. Fender flares, a roof-mounted LED lightbar, off-road bumper upgrade with integrated LED lighting round off the list of standard equipment.If you were wondering how fast the Ranger VelociRaptor accelerates from a standstill, make that 6.1 seconds as opposed to 7.4 seconds in stock flavor. For reference, Motor Trend managed to launch the Mustang EcoBoost to 60 miles per hour in 5.3 seconds, finishing the quarter-mile run in 13.9 at 97.2 mph.“We are so excited to introduce our 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor upgrades for the 2019 Ford Ranger,” declared chief executive officer John Hennessey. “The demand for VelociRaptor upgrades for Raptor trucks has been incredible over the past ten years. We are thrilled to be able to offer increased power, performance – on and off-road all packed in our exclusively branded VelociRaptor package.”When Hennessey dyno’d the Ranger at their facility, the bone-stock pickup put down 243 horsepower and 267 pound-feet at the rear wheels. That’s 10 and 13.6 percent less than the automaker's figures at the crank (270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet), good enough considering the Ranger starts at $24,300 excluding destination charge.