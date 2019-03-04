Man, Dog Survive in Car Stuck in Snow For 5 Days on Taco Sauce Packets

For an experienced hiker, one man from Oregon made a very elementary mistake when he set out hiking with his dog Ally: he forgot to pack a survival kit or even some food to nibble on along the way. Luckily, he also hadn’t cleaned out his SUV in a while.

That same night, Taylor got caught in a snowstorm and the vehicle wouldn’t move. He spent the night inside, thinking he would set out on foot the next day, looking for help. To his surprise, walking was just as impossible as driving out of there, so he and Ally were left with no other option than to stay put and do their best not to freeze or starve.



For the former, Taylor made sure he would start the engine of the SUV regularly. This is the recommended action, too: in case you’re



For the latter, because he hadn’t packed a survival kit that would have also included non-perishable foods, he had to turn to taco sauce packets, of which he apparently had plenty lying around. He and Ally had to make do with those for 5 full days until they were rescued.



Had it not been for a lucky break, they might have been stuck there for much longer: a snowmobile rider noticed the car and called for help.



“An Oregon Water Resouce SnowCat with one DCSO SAR member responded to the location and made contact with Jeremy and his dog Ally. Jeremy and Ally were found to be in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days,” the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reports.



