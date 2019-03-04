2019 Camaro ZL1, 2SS Now Available In Australia With RHD

Topcar Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG G63 Arrive in Geneva Covered in Carbon

If you're a fan of large, powerful and expensive SUVs with exclusive car parts, you should swing by the 2019 Geneva Motor Show stand of Topcar. 5 photos



We've talked about each of these projects individually before. But as they were shipped to Geneva and got scooped just before the start of the show, we decided to take another look.



The general style falls in line with the factory AMG look, but it's beat more streamlined and sporty. The A-shaped front spoiler gets a major infusion of carbon, as do the wheel arches. Also, the hood is new.



The four exhaust pipes are now squared, while the rear now features in-your-face carbon additions like the shark-themed spare wheel cover, top wing, and diffuser. We're told that 70 individual elements were vacuum-cast, some of them in kevlar.



The cost? If you're asking, you probably can't afford it, but know that it's at least €23,000 for the package with installation but can go as high as €37,000 if you want everything in carbon. The hood alone is €7,000, while a set of 23-inch wheel cost just as much on top.



We'll move on to the Urus, but not before mentioning that Topcar has collaborated with GoshaTurboTech and can give you access to 850 horsepower and 1,050 Nm of torque.



The list of parts is about the same for the Urus, but in this case, they left the hood in raw carbon to contrast against the yellow paint. It's an insane package, our favorite element being the rear diffuser, which draws clear inspiration from the Veneno hypercar. Expect to pay around €35,000 for what you see, not including paint.



