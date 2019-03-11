Minnesota Police Shame Drivers Who Won’t Clean Their Cars of Snow

Drivers have certain responsibilities when they get behind the wheel, and one of them is to clean their vehicles of snow. In Minnesota, they’re actually bound by law to do so, though that’s not a guarantee they all do.

Don’t be this person when it snows. Please. Please. Please. A trooper stopped this car Feb. 14 in Elk River. Yes, they were cited. Sure, maybe the snow would blow off — onto someone else’s car. Clean off your vehicles BEFORE you hit the road. pic.twitter.com/NlLjemKmJe — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) March 9, 2019 Take for instance this driver. He got busted driving his car almost entirely covered in snow , having cleared only a small section of the windshield, the window on the driver side (and the door, so he could get inside), and the front lights. For being such a lazy and irresponsible douchebag, he’s being used as an example of what not to do by the Minnesota State Police.The other day, the official Twitter account of MN State Patrol posted a photo of the car in question, together with a caption urging drivers to be responsible in all weather conditions. If it snows, that entails cleaning the car so they’re not a risk for themselves or other motorists.“Don’t be this person when it snows. Please. Please. Please,” the caption of the pic reads. You can see the full post at the bottom of the page as well.“A trooper stopped this car Feb. 14 in Elk River. Yes, they were cited. Sure, maybe the snow would blow off – onto someone else’s car. Clean off your vehicles BEFORE you hit the road,” the post continues. Reactions to it have been mostly of outrage and surprise: obviously, only some drivers arereckless.For the record, most states have laws the require drivers to clean all their car windows of snow and ice. In Minnesota, the law specifically states that snow and ice have to be removed from all surfaces of a vehicle, not just the windows. If snow or ice from one car falls onto another and causes an accident, the driver of the former car will be held fully responsible.