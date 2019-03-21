Scala Could Be the Next Skoda RS Model and a Hybrid to Boot

The report that a Skoda Scala RS model is in the works should surprise nobody. A couple of months before the standard hatchback was released, they showed a concept called the Vision RS in Paris, and everybody knew what they saw.

3 photos



Nobody knows for sure, but our answer is "no," and we'll tell you why. First off, the Octavia RS was a given, approved from the start. But that's probably not the case here. Also, the engine that's supposed to power the Scala RS is on the drawing board.



Yes, it's a plug-in hybrid system, like the one you got in the HP - different displacement and power. We suspect that's the exact setup for the



Speaking on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, Skoda’s board member with responsibility for sales and marketing, Alain Favey, said the following: "The reality is that we have been extremely successful with the Octavia vRS. And early signs for the Kodiaq vRS are encouraging; it is hitting its targets and more. So even in a package which is not a conventional sports car, a sporty version makes a lot of sense."



He added that it Skoda needs to take into consideration new "CO2 targets we have to achieve for next year. There are a number of elements that you have to take into consideration – more than there used to be some years ago.” That's a roundabout way of confirming that it uses a hybrid system and not the predictable 2-liter turbo. But the thing we learned from this latest Auto Express story is that the Scala is supposed to be the next RS model, which is significant. With the Octavia, it took them only a year to make the hot version. So could we see a new hot hatch by 2020?Nobody knows for sure, but our answer is "no," and we'll tell you why. First off, the Octavia RS was a given, approved from the start. But that's probably not the case here. Also, the engine that's supposed to power the Scala RS is on the drawing board.Yes, it's a plug-in hybrid system, like the one you got in the Golf GTE . However, the Vision RS concept had a 1.5-liter making 245- different displacement and power. We suspect that's the exact setup for the Cupra Formentor concept as well.Speaking on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, Skoda’s board member with responsibility for sales and marketing, Alain Favey, said the following: "The reality is that we have been extremely successful with the Octavia vRS. And early signs for the Kodiaq vRS are encouraging; it is hitting its targets and more. So even in a package which is not a conventional sports car, a sporty version makes a lot of sense."He added that it Skoda needs to take into consideration new "CO2 targets we have to achieve for next year. There are a number of elements that you have to take into consideration – more than there used to be some years ago.” That's a roundabout way of confirming that it uses a hybrid system and not the predictable 2-liter turbo.