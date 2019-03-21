autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Scala Could Be the Next Skoda RS Model and a Hybrid to Boot

21 Mar 2019, 21:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The report that a Skoda Scala RS model is in the works should surprise nobody. A couple of months before the standard hatchback was released, they showed a concept called the Vision RS in Paris, and everybody knew what they saw.
3 photos
Skoda Scala RS Is a Rendering Waiting for a Production DebutSkoda Scala RS Is a Rendering Waiting for a Production Debut
But the thing we learned from this latest Auto Express story is that the Scala is supposed to be the next RS model, which is significant. With the Octavia, it took them only a year to make the hot version. So could we see a new hot hatch by 2020?

Nobody knows for sure, but our answer is "no," and we'll tell you why. First off, the Octavia RS was a given, approved from the start. But that's probably not the case here. Also, the engine that's supposed to power the Scala RS is on the drawing board.

Yes, it's a plug-in hybrid system, like the one you got in the Golf GTE. However, the Vision RS concept had a 1.5-liter making 245 HP - different displacement and power. We suspect that's the exact setup for the Cupra Formentor concept as well.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, Skoda’s board member with responsibility for sales and marketing, Alain Favey, said the following: "The reality is that we have been extremely successful with the Octavia vRS. And early signs for the Kodiaq vRS are encouraging; it is hitting its targets and more. So even in a package which is not a conventional sports car, a sporty version makes a lot of sense."

He added that it Skoda needs to take into consideration new "CO2 targets we have to achieve for next year. There are a number of elements that you have to take into consideration – more than there used to be some years ago.” That's a roundabout way of confirming that it uses a hybrid system and not the predictable 2-liter turbo.
Skoda Vision RS skoda scala Skoda Scala RS
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SKODA models:
SKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVSKODA ScalaSKODA Scala CompactSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVSKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVSKODA KamiqSKODA Kamiq Medium SUVAll SKODA models  
 
 