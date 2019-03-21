autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Volkswagen CEO Confirms the Beetle Is Dead

21 Mar 2019, 14:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
With the MEB, J1, and PPE electric vehicle architectures, the Volkswagen Group plans to challenge Tesla for EV supremacy. Will the Germans accomplish that? Only time will answer this question, but according to Herbert Diess, the Beetle doesn’t have a place in this picture.
12 photos
Volkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition
When Motor Trend asked the chief executive officer in regard to the beloved nameplate’s future, Diess thinks that Volkswagen can't cover the historic lineup with electric cars, “and we shouldn't.” Given this circumstance, does it come as a surprise the Microbus is coming back as an electric vehicle?

We’re definitely surprised, more so if you take a look at the I.D. Buzz concept’s old-school exterior design. Even more suspicious, Diess failed to mention the existence of the I.D. Buggy, an all-electric nod to the Meyers Manx dune buggy based on… wait for it… the Beetle.

There’s no denying Diess doesn’t want to confess about Volkswagen’s push for crossovers and commercial vehicles. The next generation of the Macan, for example, has been confirmed to go all-electric. The Panamera is available with plug-in hybrid assistance, and given time, the Taycan will help Porsche rock down to Electric Avenue.

Before the I.D. Buzz launches in 2022, the Transporter 6.1 will have to make do with not one, but two electric options. Be it the 38.8- or 77.6-kWh battery, the e-Bulli that Volkswagen co-developed with ABT will be much obliged to develop 112 PS from an electric motor.

Diess told Motor Trend that development of the Ranger-based replacement for the Amarok is going along nicely, adding that Ford is interested in the MEB. “The talks are not slowing down at all.” Given that Volkswagen is spending billions on the modular platform, green dollar bills from the Blue Oval would help the Germans turn a profit on the MEB sooner than anticipated.

Over in the United States, Diess made it clear that all I.D. models would be sold in the United States except the hatchback. Expected to be called ID. Neo, the newcomer will start production in Zwickau this coming November for the 2020 model year.
Volkswagen Beetle Volkswagen Herbert Diess
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 