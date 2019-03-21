Volkswagen CEO Confirms the Beetle Is Dead

The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Over in the United States, Diess made it clear that all I.D. models would be sold in the United States except the hatchback. Expected to be called ID. Neo, the newcomer will start production in Zwickau this coming November for the 2020 model year. When Motor Trend asked the chief executive officer in regard to the beloved nameplate’s future, Diess thinks that Volkswagen can't cover the historic lineup with electric cars, “and we shouldn't.” Given this circumstance, does it come as a surprise the Microbus is coming back as an electric vehicle?We’re definitely surprised, more so if you take a look at the I.D. Buzz concept’s old-school exterior design. Even more suspicious, Diess failed to mention the existence of the I.D. Buggy, an all-electric nod to the Meyers Manx dune buggy based on… wait for it… the Beetle.There’s no denying Diess doesn’t want to confess about Volkswagen’s push for crossovers and commercial vehicles. The next generation of the Macan , for example, has been confirmed to go all-electric. The Panamera is available with plug-in hybrid assistance, and given time, the Taycan will help Porsche rock down to Electric Avenue.Before the I.D. Buzz launches in 2022, the Transporter 6.1 will have to make do with not one, but two electric options. Be it the 38.8- or 77.6-kWh battery, the e-Bulli that Volkswagen co-developed with ABT will be much obliged to develop 112 PS from an electric motor.Diess told Motor Trend that development of the Ranger-based replacement for the Amarok is going along nicely, adding that Ford is interested in the MEB. “The talks are not slowing down at all.” Given that Volkswagen is spending billions on the modular platform, green dollar bills from the Blue Oval would help the Germans turn a profit on the MEB sooner than anticipated.Over in the United States, Diess made it clear that all I.D. models would be sold in the United States except the hatchback. Expected to be called ID. Neo, the newcomer will start production in Zwickau this coming November for the 2020 model year.