Ford Mustang EV Looks Like a Future Taycan Killer

8 Nov 2019, 15:58 UTC ·
Let's face it, if there's one thing that Ford loves to do with its hobby money, it's to annoy the pompous Europeans. That's what the GT supercar is for and why the high-end Mustangs have all sorts of tech you can't pronounce.
Right now, the Germans are still making V6 and V8 sedans or SUVs, which are doing okay. But sports cars aren't doing too hot thanks to a thing called Tesla. It's super-fast and supposedly better for the environment, running on something called electricity.

As a response, the power-hungry Germans are looking to spend all their pocket money on Teslas of their own. You have the Mercedes EQC and the Audi e-tron, both of which are SUVs. But they're bot being taken seriously right now, which is why the first truly awesome German EV could be the Porsche Taycan.

We know that you can buy a handful of kidneys for the price of a Taycan and that it may or may not be better than a Model S, depending on who you ask. But it's fast, just the sort of car Ford might want to rival.

The first glimpse of that is the Mustang-inspired Mach E electric crossover, coming out next week. However, Ford also dropped a 900 horsepower electric system with a 6-speed manual into a Mustang for SEMA.

If crossovers and engine swaps don't cut it, there's always a pure sports coupe, like the one created by The Adan Channel. It's a 3D model that could be seen as a little rough around the edges, especially when it comes to the interior. But the body just screams "Mustang EV" at you.

Our favorite features are the tall haunches over the wheels, which are very Porsche-like, and the way the nose turned into a flying buttress. It reminds us of both the current Ford GT's rear buttresses and the Jaguar I-Pace.

