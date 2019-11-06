autoevolution
 

700 Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

Notorious restomod muscle car creators Ringbrothers are having a heck of a time at the 2019 edition of the SEMA show, bringing not one but two mouth-watering muscle car builds from 1969.
The 890-horsepower Valkyrja is a bonkers reiteration of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and is all well and cool, but the 700-horsepower UNKL probably takes the cake even if you're more of a Chevy fan.

You see, the UNKL is a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, the first one to be modified by the Ringbrothers Wisconsin shop following a plethora of other Mustang builds. Unlike the supercharged Valkyrja, UNKL is all motor, powered by a gargantuan 520 cu in (8.5-liters) Jon Kaase Boss engine that pumps out a respectable 700 horsepower and an unspecified, probably tire-torturing amount of torque.

A modified Bowler six-speed Tremec gearbox takes care of the power delivery to the rear wheel through a QA1 driveshaft made from carbon fiber. The exhaust sound should raise a lot of back hairs thanks to a custom stainless-steel Flowmaster exhaust.

Called “UNKL” because of the special relationship between the Ringbrothers' owner and his uncle, the Mustang pays tribute to the influence that family had on his passion for cars.

The Mach 1's body is made from a mix of carbon-fiber and steel panels that have been manually reshaped by Ringbrothers, giving it a more aggressive stance and adding an inch of width on each side of the model.

The car sits on Detroit Speed Engineering's Aluma-Frame front suspension system with a cast aluminum cradle, tubular suspension arms, a custom steering rack and adjustable RideTech coilovers specially designed for it. The rear axle is fitted with the Quadralink suspension system also from Detroit Speed, including another pair of RideTech shocks.

With great power comes great responsibility, so stopping power is granted by Baer, with a set of 6S Extreme calipers. The UNKL rides on a custom set of forged HRE wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires sized 295/35 R19 in the front and a massive 345/30 R20 in the rear.
