Shelby American Super Snake Sport Isn’t Your Typical Ford F-150 Pickup Truck

Big power is the name of the game for Shelby American, and pickup trucks also apply. Super Snake Sport is thy name, and as you can tell from the way this fellow here looks, the ride height is a big no-no for off-road enthusiasts.
Developed for street racing if you can call it that, the Super Snake Sport can also be considered as a spiritual successor to the single-cab Lightning from the days when SVT was still a thing. Technically a concept built for the sake of the 2019 SEMA Show, the F-150 before you packs no fewer than 755 horsepower.
That’s five more ponies than the limited-run Super Snake from 2017, and knowing Shelby American, the concept will be put into production. No replacement for displacement is an adage we stand by, and this land missile with four wheels and a cargo box makes no exception to the rule thanks to a 5.0-liter V8.
As opposed to the bone-stock Coyote with dual fuel injection (port and direct), Shelby American squeezed so many horsepower by strapping a supercharger on top of the engine. The mean-looking body kit and scooped hood only add to the drama, but then again, what’s the deal with the basic halogen headlights?
22-inch wheels and performance rubber are included in the list of modifications, joined by a throaty exhaust soundtrack from Borla. Oh, and another thing; why does the front bumper sit that much lower than the side rocker panels?
While there are no photographs of the cabin, Shelby American is adamant they’ve replaced the floor mats, a gauge, and gloss-black trim with carbon-fiber accents. Leather upholstery with the snake logo embroidered in the headrests sum up the interior of this no-nonsense truck with a bad attitude.
“Our goal was to build the unrivaled ‘king of the road’ F-150 and a nightmare for any other truck,” said chief of research & development Vince LaViolette. “We found the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 concept astonishingly fast during our testing.”
That’s five more ponies than the limited-run Super Snake from 2017, and knowing Shelby American, the concept will be put into production. No replacement for displacement is an adage we stand by, and this land missile with four wheels and a cargo box makes no exception to the rule thanks to a 5.0-liter V8.
As opposed to the bone-stock Coyote with dual fuel injection (port and direct), Shelby American squeezed so many horsepower by strapping a supercharger on top of the engine. The mean-looking body kit and scooped hood only add to the drama, but then again, what’s the deal with the basic halogen headlights?
22-inch wheels and performance rubber are included in the list of modifications, joined by a throaty exhaust soundtrack from Borla. Oh, and another thing; why does the front bumper sit that much lower than the side rocker panels?
While there are no photographs of the cabin, Shelby American is adamant they’ve replaced the floor mats, a gauge, and gloss-black trim with carbon-fiber accents. Leather upholstery with the snake logo embroidered in the headrests sum up the interior of this no-nonsense truck with a bad attitude.
“Our goal was to build the unrivaled ‘king of the road’ F-150 and a nightmare for any other truck,” said chief of research & development Vince LaViolette. “We found the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 concept astonishingly fast during our testing.”