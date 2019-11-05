Shelby American Mustang GT500 Dragon Snake Packs 800 HP, Drag Racing Spoiler

autoevolution
 

We all know the Shelby GT500 is hugely potent from the factory, but Shelby American can do better than Ford Performance. The 5.2-liter Predator V8 now develops 800 horsepower thanks to a supercharger upgrade and a cat-back exhaust system with less restrictive catalytic converters.
Despite these changes, the Nevada-based company is adamant the Dragon Snake comes with an emissions compliance certificate for all 50 states. The list of modifications doesn’t end here, and while on the subject of hardware, the half-shafts have also been modified for good measure.

MagneRide-enabled suspension tuning includes different sway bars and springs at the front and rear axles, and even though it’s hard to tell, the glasswork is different too. Shelby American opted for thinner windows, and the weight-saving solutions further include a carbon-fiber hood, drag-style racing spoiler at the rear, and one-piece forged aluminum wheels. Hardened and extended wheel nuts complement the widebody option with snake decals on the sides.

The GT500 Dragon Snake may look the part, but Shelby American hasn’t announced any plans for limited production of their SEMA Show project. Given the time, effort, and resources that went into this one-off, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Shelby American will do the right thing.

If you were wondering where the name comes from, a drag racing version of the Shelby Cobra from the 1960s was called the Dragonsake. Introduced in 1963, this model is extremely rare even by hypercar numbers. Only four 289-engined models were produced plus a single example of the breed with the 427. A few Cobra owners converted their cars to Dragonsnake spec with parts from Shelby, but nevertheless, fewer than 10 units are known to exist.

Turning our attention back to the GT500 Dragon Snake, the concept doesn’t feature too many upgrades inside. Only the leather upholstery stands out thanks to embroidered Dragon Snake logos on the front seats, and other than that, Shelby American didn’t forget the serialized dashboard plaque.

If you had close to $100k to spend on a pumped-up pony, would you consider a Shelby GT500 such as the Dragon Snake here?
