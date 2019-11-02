autoevolution
 

2021 Ford Bronco Off-Road SUV Will Be Unveiled “This Spring”

2 Nov 2019, 17:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After a brief hiatus, the Ranger mid-sized pickup truck is back in America with a 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The body-on-frame chassis of the workhorse will be shared with the all-new Bronco, which has been confirmed to premiere “this spring.”
18 photos
2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco2021 Ford Bronco teaser2021 Ford Bronco teaser
“The last Ford Bronco created was in the 1990s,” said Ford in the video description. Remember the Firestone tire controversy? The Blue Oval also shared the blame, and the Bronco II was among of the nameplates that came standard with the tires linked to 271 fatalities and over 800 injuries.

Now that the history lesson is over, what else can we take from the teaser video? As you can tell, not much because Ford isn’t willing to showcase anything for the time being. What we do know, however, is that chassis mules spied by the carparazzi had a lot in common with the 2019 Ranger pickup.

Even the engine and transmission are shared, and the rumor mill expects a performance-oriented model to hit the showrooms with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. A seven-speed manual has also been speculated, most likely the 7MTI550 (a.k.a. MT-88) from Getrag. Oh, and another thing; the Bronco won’t be sold in Europe, and neither will the Escape-based “Baby Bronco.”

Heading onto the Ford website, the “Explore Bronco” section has been updated to reflect the world premiere is scheduled for the spring of 2020. This leads us to believe the newcomer will arrive for the 2021 model year in late summer or early fall, and yes, it’s made to rival the JLU Wrangler.

“Strapped with thrilling power and go-anywhere capability,” the Bronco has the makings of a commercial hit. Not only the nameplate and underpinnings are right, but the increasing demand for off-road SUVs should work in the Ford Motor Company’s favor as long as the pricing is spot on.

For future reference, the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited Sport starts at $31,795 while the 2019 Ranger retails at $30,860 for the XL SuperCrew 4WD.

2021 Ford Bronco world premiere Ford Bronco debut Ford SUV
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day