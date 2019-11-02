2021 Ford Bronco Off-Road SUV Will Be Unveiled “This Spring”

After a brief hiatus, the Ranger mid-sized pickup truck is back in America with a 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The body-on-frame chassis of the workhorse will be shared with the all-new Bronco, which has been confirmed to premiere “this spring.”
“The last Ford Bronco created was in the 1990s,” said Ford in the video description. Remember the Firestone tire controversy? The Blue Oval also shared the blame, and the Bronco II was among of the nameplates that came standard with the tires linked to 271 fatalities and over 800 injuries.
Now that the history lesson is over, what else can we take from the teaser video? As you can tell, not much because Ford isn’t willing to showcase anything for the time being. What we do know, however, is that chassis mules spied by the carparazzi had a lot in common with the 2019 Ranger pickup.
Even the engine and transmission are shared, and the rumor mill expects a performance-oriented model to hit the showrooms with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. A seven-speed manual has also been speculated, most likely the 7MTI550 (a.k.a. MT-88) from Getrag. Oh, and another thing; the Bronco won’t be sold in Europe, and neither will the Escape-based “Baby Bronco.”
Heading onto the Ford website, the “Explore Bronco” section has been updated to reflect the world premiere is scheduled for the spring of 2020. This leads us to believe the newcomer will arrive for the 2021 model year in late summer or early fall, and yes, it’s made to rival the JLU Wrangler.
“Strapped with thrilling power and go-anywhere capability,” the Bronco has the makings of a commercial hit. Not only the nameplate and underpinnings are right, but the increasing demand for off-road SUVs should work in the Ford Motor Company’s favor as long as the pricing is spot on.
For future reference, the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited Sport starts at $31,795 while the 2019 Ranger retails at $30,860 for the XL SuperCrew 4WD.
