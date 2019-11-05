The Shelby Cobra Is Now an Awesome Electric Bike

autoevolution
 

If you’re in the market for an electric bike and money is of little consequence to you, you should look into a two-wheeled Cobra, an electric bike from Vintage Electric. It’s also their most powerful yet.
The two-wheeled Cobra is expected to become available on November 15, the same day when the film Ford v Ferrari premieres. However, pre-orders can be made online, with prices starting at $7,249.

If you know and love the legendary Shelby Cobra, you will be happy to see it’s still here, in this electric bike that promises to be better than other similar products. Inspired by Carol Shelby’s 289 Slabside and designed by Shelby’s grandson Aaron, it keeps close to the car’s aesthetic. It has a motorcycle profile, painted in the same color scheme as the car, including the racing stripes.

A matte black fork provides a sharp contrast, while the vintage air is enforced with a massive, retro LED headlamp and a leather saddle seat. Because this is a Cobra, even if it only has 2 wheels, the Cobra logo is present.

The two-wheeled Cobra offers more than just the Cobra aesthetic, though. Fitted with a 48-volt battery and a rear-hub motor, it boasts a top speed of 20 mph in street mode and an optional top speed of 36 mph in optional, key-operated race mode. The latter is available for an extra fee and is an improved offering over what’s available right now. The battery is fully charged in 4.5 hours and offers a range of 75 miles.

“Inspired by being up close and personal with Shelby’s timeless, legacy-defining American power icons, we’ve spent long nights tinkering with this beauty while in relentless pursuit of perfection, ever aware of heritage, prestige and opportunity. When you think Shelby, you think speed, grit and high performance – exactly what we’ve wanted to capture in this amped-up version of our 2020 Roadster, our most powerful bike yet,” Vintage Electric Shelby says.

If that’s not enough to sell you on it, know that only 300 units will be made.
