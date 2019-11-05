Ford Ranger Raptor PaxPower Conversion Costs “Around $65,000”

autoevolution
 

Whatever the reason, Ford couldn’t make a business case for the Ranger Raptor in the United States as the mid-sized sibling of the F-150 Raptor. But the aftermarket industry is willing to make amends for the Blue Oval, and PaxPower has just the truck for you.
There’s a problem, however, with the Texas-based tuner’s conversion. Complete trucks “will start around $65,000," and that’s more than the MSRP for the F-150 Raptor available stateside. The full-sized truck goes for the princely sum of $53,205, while the 802A Luxury equipment group adds $10,920 to the total.

Now that we’ve gone through the financial aspects, PaxPower announced that the Ranger Raptor would be on display at the BajaKits booth at the 2019 SEMA Show. Based on the Ranger Lariat SuperCrew with the FX4 Off-Road Package, the conversion looks like the real deal because it features “OEM panels from the other side of the globe.”

Instead of Fox shock absorbers, PaxPower chose King 2.5-inch racing shocks with reservoirs and adjustment knobs because the European and Australian models are different under the skin from the U.S. truck. Longer and stronger control arms widen the track by 5 inches and improve suspension travel, and naturally, Toyo R/T tires wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels from Icon complement the Addictive Desert Designs bumpers.

PaxPower doesn’t have all the details you might be interested in, but as a preview, the company did mention “about 350 horsepower from an engine calibration.” It remains to be seen if that’s an ECU re-mapping or more, but nevertheless, it’s plenty enough for a truck this size and the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with GM.

So what’s stock, you’re wondering? Painted in Blue Jean Metallic, the Ranger Raptor in the photo gallery retains the headlights and taillights of the Lariat. PaxPower didn’t publish any photograph of the interior, leading us to believe that no changes were made to the top-of-the-line trim level.

If you were wondering how much the real Ranger Raptor with a bi-turbo diesel costs in Europe, pricing starts in the ballpark of 66,771 euros over in Germany. That’s 74,180 dollars at current exchange rates, quite a few bucks more than the PaxPower-converted truck with the EcoBoost four-potter.
