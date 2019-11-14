autoevolution

Ford Electric Crossover Named Mustang Mach-E, First Edition Debuts November 17th

It’s been too long since Ford confirmed the Mustang Hybrid with an EcoBoost-type engine. The Mach E has been in a similar situation until now, and as the headline implies, the electric crossover with Mustang styling will actually be called Mustang Mach-E, even though it doesn’t share underpinning, body panels or anything with the S550.
Marketing done right sells, and the Ford Motor Company is known for successful marketing efforts ever since the days when Henry used to run the show. But on the other hand, naming the e-crossover Mustang Mach-E is not exactly an inspired choice. The Blue Oval intended to name this fellow the Mach 1, but public backlash made the people behind the newcomer compromise with Mach E instead.

Scheduled to premiere on November 17th in Los Angeles with actor Idris Elba on the stage, the Mustang Mach-E will be immediately available for reservation. $500 is the amount Ford asks for the refundable reservation deposit, and in the first instance, only the First Edition will be available to configure and purchase.

Customers in the U.S. and Europe will be the first to receive the Mustang Mach-E, with China following suit “at a later date.” After selecting the desired specification, customers then have to create an account, select the preferred dealership, enter their card details and address, then wait for the Blue Oval to call back for finalizing the configuration sometime next year when the ordering window finally opens.

Looking at the bigger picture, don’t you find this whole process a bit similar to how Tesla presented, reserved, and sold the Model 3 to the public? There’s no denying the Mustang Mach-E will be an interesting proposition in this segment if Ford can undercut the Model Y in terms of pricing, but on the other hand, the sales department is giving the newcomer an unnecessary ride on the hype train.

Not even the estimated range has been finalized, but FoMoCo still claims the dual-motor crossover with a lithium-ion battery will be good for 370 miles (600 kilometers) or thereabouts between charge-ups. As far as production is concerned, the Mustang Mach-E won’t be manufactured in the U.S. at the same plant where the S550 is made. In order to save a few bucks here and there with labor, the Ford Motor Company settled for Cuautitlan in Mexico.

The teaser clip reads November 18th because the video has been uploaded by Ford of Europe.
