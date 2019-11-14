VIPER Rover to Look for Water on the Lunar Artemis Landing Site

Ford Electric Crossover Named Mustang Mach-E, First Edition Debuts November 17th

It’s been too long since Ford confirmed the Mustang Hybrid with an EcoBoost-type engine. The Mach E has been in a similar situation until now, and as the headline implies, the electric crossover with Mustang styling will actually be called Mustang Mach-E, even though it doesn’t share underpinning, body panels or anything with the S550. 29 photos



Scheduled to premiere on November 17th in Los Angeles with actor Idris Elba on the stage, the



Customers in the U.S. and Europe will be the first to receive the Mustang Mach-E, with China following suit “at a later date.” After selecting the desired specification, customers then have to create an account, select the preferred dealership, enter their card details and address, then wait for the Blue Oval to call back for finalizing the configuration sometime next year when the ordering window finally opens.



Looking at the bigger picture, don’t you find this whole process a bit similar to how Tesla presented, reserved, and sold the Model 3 to the public? There’s no denying the Mustang Mach-E will be an interesting proposition in this segment if Ford can undercut the Model Y in terms of pricing, but on the other hand, the sales department is giving the newcomer an unnecessary ride on the hype train.



Not even the estimated range has been finalized, but FoMoCo still claims the dual-motor crossover with a lithium-ion battery will be good for 370 miles (600 kilometers) or thereabouts between charge-ups. As far as production is concerned, the



Editor's note: The teaser clip reads November 18th because the video has been uploaded by Ford of Europe. The teaser clip reads November 18th because the video has been uploaded by Ford of Europe.

