autoevolution
 

Modern Ford Escort RS Cosworth Looks Crazy, Has Massive Whale Tail

11 Nov 2019, 16:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
"A modern-day Ford Escort RS Cosworth... sure, that sounds interesting, but why would the Blue Oval buld such a thing?" one might rightfully ask. Well, the next few paragraphs will be dedicated to answering this question, but, before we move any further, allow me to introduce a rendering portraying such a machine.
5 photos
Modern Ford Escort RS CosworthModern Ford Escort RS CosworthModern Ford Escort RS CosworthModern Ford Escort RS Cosworth
Of course, the whole idea of a new-age Escort RS Cosworth would revolve around the look of the machine. And it appears that this pixel play does a great job at bringing back the iconic styling cues of the model.

The spiciest element of the car is, without any trace of doubts, its rear wing. And while certain aficionados will love the visual connection to the 90s original, others will have a hard time understanding this design.

Returning to the point made in the intro, we have to start with a bit of history. You see, the original Escort RS Cosworth was a homologation special built in limited numbers, so the company could do its thing in the World Rally Championship.

And with Ford currently using the Fiesta WRC for such shenanigans, a direct successor would have to be based on the subcompact.

However, the proposal we have here, which comes from NY-based label G-project Design, appears to be the size of a Focus. And this is where the EV part of the story kicks off.

You see, the fourth-gen Focus is still fresh, which means we have a bit of waiting to do before the RS lands. But with the carmaker willing to expand its electrification plans, the new-age Escort RS Cosworth could land as an electric hot hatch.

Of course, given the fact that, with the exception of the new Focus Active, the carmaker has removed its small cars and sedans from the US, the possibility of the rallying icon returning as a performance EV seems limited.

Then again, nobody expected Ford to come up with a Mustang-inspired electric SUV...


ford escort rs cosworth Ford Escort Ford Ford Focus RS Focus RS rendering speed shot
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 – What we Know so Far
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Oceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational GroupsOceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational Groups
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?BMW to Launch M340d Touring - Is a Diesel Performance Wagon Still Relevant?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
FORD models:
FORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVFORD PumaFORD Puma CrossoverFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day