Modern Ford Escort RS Cosworth Looks Crazy, Has Massive Whale Tail

The spiciest element of the car is, without any trace of doubts, its rear wing. And while certain aficionados will love the visual connection to the 90s original, others will have a hard time understanding this design.
Returning to the point made in the intro, we have to start with a bit of history. You see, the original Escort RS Cosworth was a homologation special built in limited numbers, so the company could do its thing in the World Rally Championship.
And with Ford currently using the Fiesta WRC for such shenanigans, a direct successor would have to be based on the subcompact.
However, the proposal we have here, which comes from NY-based label G-project Design, appears to be the size of a Focus. And this is where the EV part of the story kicks off.
You see, the fourth-gen Focus is still fresh, which means we have a bit of waiting to do before the RS lands. But with the carmaker willing to expand its electrification plans, the new-age Escort RS Cosworth could land as an electric hot hatch.
Of course, given the fact that, with the exception of the new Focus Active, the carmaker has removed its small cars and sedans from the US, the possibility of the rallying icon returning as a performance EV seems limited.
Then again, nobody expected Ford to come up with a Mustang-inspired electric SUV...
View this post on Instagram
From line sketch to full render. . . Adjust on every steps . . G-project Ford Escort RS cosworth homage concept. . . . #minimalism #artwork #homologation #trackdaycar #groupa #design #cardesign #gprojectdesignstudio #drawtodrive #automotivedesign #rally #cardesign #wrc #fordrs #fordperformance #cardesignpro #escortrs #sportscar #classiccars #europe #petrolicious #cardesigncommunity #focusrs #cardesignworld #cardesignsketch #cosworth #escortcosworth . . @rallyemag @car_design_concept @cardesigndaily @cardesign.ru @motivezine @to__design @officialwrc @wrcmotorsport @hooniganracing
View this post on Instagram
Old meets new series. . . 1993 Ford Escort RS cosworth And G-project Ford Escort RS cosworth homage concept. . . . #minimalism #artwork #homologation #trackdaycar #groupa #design #cardesign #gprojectdesignstudio #drawtodrive #automotivedesign #rally #cardesign #wrc #fordrs #fordperformance #cardesignpro #escortrs #sportscar #classiccars #europe #petrolicious #cardesigncommunity #focusrs #cardesignworld #cardesignsketch #cosworth #escortcosworth . . @rallyemag @car_design_concept @cardesigndaily @cardesign.ru @cardesignworld @motivezine @drawtodrive @to__design @officialwrc @wrcmotorsport