New Ford Puma Pricing Starts at €16,500/€20,500 in Romania (Production Market)

The new Ford Puma, which we should get to drive soon, is shaping up to be a blast. Positioned in between the B and C crossover segments, this mixes a sporty design with serious practicality and plenty of technology, as we found out during a preview at its factory in Craiova, Romania. But what about its pricing? Well, we've already discussed the values mentioned in the German market configurator, but that wasn't the full picture and we are now back with the pricing for the market where the high-rider is produced.
First of all, when mentioning the German market pricing, we only talked about the online configurator numbers. However, such prices are merely there for orientation, as local importers always come up with offers that bring serious discounts. And this also happens to be the case for Romania, where the new Puma theoretically kicks off at €20,500. However, the Blue Oval has come up with a launch offer, one that drops the said value to €16,500 (all the numbers include 19 percent VAT).
The said prices are for the base Titanium spec and the entry-level 125 hp 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine.
As for how this launch offer positions the Puma inside the Ford range, you should know this is €2,000 more expensive than the EcoSport, while sitting €1,750 above the Fiesta Active (its closest sibling), but still find itself positioned €1,500 lower than the Focus Active.
Climbing one step on the list of powertrains, we find the 125 hp mild-hybrid 1.0 EcoBoost, which is offered for €20,750 or €17,000 according the scheme mentioned above.
Climbing the powertrain ladder, we find the 125 hp 1.0 EcoBoost mild-hybrid (+€500), the same engine with a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch - all the others come with a six-speed manual - (+€1,500, the 155 hp 1.0 EcoBoost mild-hybrid, as well as the 120 hp 1.5l EcoBlue diesel (also +€1,500).
The said powertrain pricing differences also apply to the other equipment levels, namely the Titanium X (+€2,000 vs. the Trend), ST Line (+€1,250) and the ST Line X (+3,250).
Speaking of the said specs, the Trend includes lumbar massage front seats, navigation system (Sync 3.5 with a 4.2-inch color display), wireless phone charging, rear parking sensors, power mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.
When it comes to the other trims, we'll list a few top features from each one: the B&O audio of the Titanium X, the 12.3-inch digital dash of the ST Line and the automatic climate control of the ST Line X.
As for the duration of the launch scheme, the order books opened today, with this initially set to last until the end of the year. Nevertheless, the carmaker stated it will revise its pricing strategy each trimester - regardless of whether the said offer will be maintained throughout 2020, you'll still be able to go lower than the list prices mentioned above.
Now, as you've noticed in the spyshots, there will also be a proper ST version of the Puma. And you can expect this to be animated by the potent 200 hp 1.5-liter three-pot turbo of the Fiesta ST.
However, with the ST Line not set to enter production until February next year, the all-out Puma ST probably won't arrive until 2021 - as is the case with the rest of the range, the said Craiova plant will be the sole manufacturing site for the hot crossover.
Being the bearer of the Puma name, which was first used for a Fiesta-based small coupe built in the late 90s, the crossover promises a sporty driving experience, so we can't wait to return with a review.
