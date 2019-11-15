autoevolution
When Ford drew the Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover, it’s as if it put some tracing paper over a Tesla Model Y, copied its outline, then added some Mustang details for good measure.

Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y

It’s surprising just how similar these two cars look, and the similarity even extends to the interior. Ford has clearly been paying attention to what Tesla has been doing, and it seems to have come to the conclusion that it’s a model worth following.

From the side, the Model Y and Mustang Mach-E are eerily similar, right down to the shape of the side windows and C-pillar. They both have the same fastback-style rear end and both have high-set tail lights; probably the single biggest difference is the fact that the Tesla has a noticeable ducktail spoiler, whereas the Ford’s is nowhere near as prominent.

If you compare the cars from a front three-quarter perspective, they again look remarkably similar in terms of overall shape. The Ford does have a more elongated hood whose dips and creases make it look more aggressive (as does its Mustang-inspired fascia), while the Tesla’s nose dips more suddenly and it has a friendlier face too.

To better explain the difference between the two cars’ front ends, the Mustang Mach-E looks like it might still have a big internal combustion engine under its hood, while the Model Y is closer to a Porsche 911, with a low hood and headlights placed at the end of pontoons.

Comparing the cars’ rear three-quarter views, Tesla’s bigger integrated rear spoiler stands out a lot more than the Mustang’s. It’s actually a really prominent piece and it really draws the eye, while in the Ford’s case, your gaze will wander more towards he light clusters or the muscular haunches.

It’s worth noting that from the front, the Tesla looks like it has bolder and bigger haunches, while from the rear it’s the Ford that looks like it’s been using its gym membership more, and its flanks look more bulging. Upon closer inspection, the Mustang Mach-E also appears to ride a bit higher than the Model Y, even though neither vehicle has been designed to go off-road.

So when it comes to the exterior, even though the Ford has its own unique Mustang-esque fascias and a more phallic looking front end, with a longer and bolder hood, the two vehicles look very similar from most angles, especially from the side.

And the Tesla similarities continue inside where the Mustang Mach-E looks like it was inspired by the dash layout of the larger and older Tesla Model S (and X). Its cabin is dominated by a large portrait-style tablet that does away with any and all physical buttons on the center console.

Just like the Model S and Model X, it has an additional digital gauge cluster in front of the driver. The Model Y (and Model 3), however, only have a single landscape style screen in the center of the dash, a layout that many have criticized saying they prefer what Tesla did before - that’s why Ford copied the layout of the older Tesla models and not that of its newer creations.

The Model Y and Mustang Mach-E are probably the closest rivals in the EV world right now, a world where there aren’t that many direct rivals to speak of. Manufacturers have so far seemed to go their own way, without resorting to importing and tweaking other automakers’ EV formulas.

However, with the new electric Mustang crossover, Ford has made what is very clearly a car aimed squarely at the Model Y. The Mach-E has a lot of noticeable Tesla influence in some of its design details, but as of right now there aren’t that many official photos of the two to go by - we’ll cast a definitive opinion when we can actually put the two vehicles side by side.
