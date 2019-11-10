Stripped Out Mazda RX-7 Has AWD and Billet 4-Rotor Turbo

autoevolution
 

This one has been around for quite some time but is once again getting a lot of attention at the SEMA Show. It's Rob Dahm's custom Mazda RX-7, looking completely crazy while showing off its multitude of custom billet components.
Rob's car has been in the works for a while. In fact, we found videos of him standing next to the car three years ago, and it had more body parts back then than it does now. However, without the RX-7 cladding, it's easier to examine everything.

The YouTuber wanted to make the most interesting big-turbo rotary sports car on the internet. It didn't just need a lot of power or big flames, but also the powertrain to put it down.

Just about everything in front of the firewall is custom, starting with the tubular subframes holding everything together. From what we understand, the four-rotor engine was also a first in that it featured billet alloy crankcase blocks for the road. The turbo itself is out of drag racing and could theoretically take this setup to about 1,800 horsepower on race has or 1,200 ponies on regular.

As you may have already noticed, the front suspension is custom as well, having been made by the same New Zealand company that made Ken Block's Hoonicorn. About the only components that look ready are the 19-inch Vossen wheels, which cover red Wilwood brakes.

The RX-7 is also meant to be a salt flats record-breaker, and AWD is supposed to help with that. It's completely custom and takes up a lot of space, but from what we've heard, parts from the E36 M3 have been used. Checking out the back, we find more custom cantilever suspension work a massive case and racing fuel system. Interestingly, racing rotary engines need oil injection too.

Rumor has it Rob could be going with the Furai body kit when it's ready, hence the stripped-out bodywork. What do you think?

