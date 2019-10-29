Tesla Model Zero Envisioned By Cyberpunk Pickup Truck Designer Sahm Jafari

While studying transportation design at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Sahm Jafari joined Tesla in January 2016 after working for the Guangzhou Automobile Group. He’s the guy who penned the cyberpunk pickup truck Elon Musk has been talking about for eons, but his work in Fremont also includes the Model Zero.
“The what?” As you can tell from the renderings uploaded on his personal website, Jafari designed a futuristic car that’s supposed to slot under the Model 3. While there are no plans for series production, the front-end design of the Model Zero has trickled down to the pickup.
Double-bubble roofs are the specialty of Zagato, yet the Model Zero would look like a glorified minivan without them. The short overhang at the rear is complemented by a pointy nose, and the black wheels go together with the dark tint on the headlamps and windows.
With the right battery and ultra-efficient electric motors, the Model Zero could offer quite a bit of range given the smooth airflow enabled by the visionary design. What doesn’t make a lot of sense if Tesla were to put this thing into production is how would the exterior styling fit in with the S, 3, X, and Y. Only the latter has a bit of a party trick up its sleeve, but when closed, the Falcon Wing doors of the X seem fairly normal to the untrained eye.
A cohesive design strategy is what makes Tesla so desirable and in demand, more so if you remember how ugly the Nissan Leaf used to be along with other e-oddities such as the Mitsubishi i-MiEV. A similar problem can be seen in the world of fuel-cell vehicles, namely the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo crossover, Honda Clarity, and Toyota Mirai sedans.
Turning our attention back to Jafari, the cyberpunk-infused pickup truck with styling cues from the Model Zero is supposed to be shown next month in Los Angeles. Remember the original Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott? The story of the sci-fi classic takes place in November 2019 in L.A., so keep those fingers crossed that Musk will keep its promise.
