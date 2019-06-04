autoevolution

Elon Musk Says “You Should Be Able To Buy A Really Great Truck For $49k Or Less"

The Tesla pickup is edging closer to reality, and Elon Musk has an interesting view in regard to this market. “You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less,” said the head honcho, and as it happens, look forward to late in the summer for the grand reveal.
Production, on the other hand, is scheduled for 2021 if everything goes to plan. Given the current lineup, it wouldn’t be that hard for Tesla to sell the pickup for that kind of money. Take the rest of the lineup as a reference, starting with the Model 3 at $39,900 excluding the plug-in federal tax credit from the U.S. government and gasoline savings.

The Model S, on the other hand, is $75,000 in the most affordable configuration available for the time being. Elon Musk once tweeted the Tesla truck would be superior to the Ram 1500, promising between 400 and 500 miles with the top-level battery option. Like every Tesla in production these days, look forward to a dual-motor setup.

Described as a “cyberpunk truck” at the Model Y reveal in March 2019, the latest teaser of the pickup truck was shown on stage for a brief moment while the soundtrack from Bladerunner was playing. "A suspension that dynamically adjusts for load” is expected to come standard, along with tons of torque. At one point in the not-so-distant past, the Musk Man mentioned up to 300,000 pounds of towing capacity.

The question is, what can Rivian and the Ford Motor Company do in regard to Tesla’s pricing? The former starts at $69,000 from the get-go while the electric F-150 is years away from production. In the first instance, the Blue Oval will electrify the F-150 by means of hybridization.

“I’m personally super excited by this pickup truck. It’s something I’ve been wanting to make for a long time,” said Musk. On that note, who here would gladly pay $52,855 for the F-150 Raptor instead of the Tesla?
