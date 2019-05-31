Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

Tesla Model 3 Now Available for Order in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan

With the launch of the online configurator for the locally made Model 3 in China, Tesla opened the floodgates to other markets in the region: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, and Macau. 9 photos



In Australia things are a bit more complicated, as prices could depend on the state the buyer is in and the registration type, business or personal. Overall, the car has a starting price of around AU$66,000.



In Japan, prices start at YEN5,110,000 for the standard version with rear-wheel drive and can go to as much as YEN6,552,000 for the dual motor.



The Chinese-made Tesla Model 3 is still some months away from actual production, but it is now available for order, as the American carmaker rolled out the



People in China who want to own a



Even if an order is placed now, customers will have to likely wait until 2020 to get their locally-assembled cars, as Tesla estimates a waiting period of between six to ten months.



The Model 3 and subsequent models to be made at the carmaker’s



Earlier this month, Elon Musk said Tesla is well on track to making this quarter the best ever (up from the 90,700 cars sold in the last quarter of 2018), a record that will likely be broken later in the year, once deliveries to these new markets begin. In Hong Kong, prices for the car begin at HK$330,000, and there will be only one version available, the Standard Range Plus.In Australia things are a bit more complicated, as prices could depend on the state the buyer is in and the registration type, business or personal. Overall, the car has a starting price of around AU$66,000.In Japan, prices start at YEN5,110,000 for the standard version with rear-wheel drive and can go to as much as YEN6,552,000 for the dual motor.The Chinese-made Tesla Model 3 is still some months away from actual production, but it is now available for order, as the American carmaker rolled out the local version of its online configurator , as well.People in China who want to own a Model 3 now have the option to pre-order the car in exchange for 328,000 RMB ($47,400) for the standard version with rear-wheel drive, and for as much as RMB522,000 ($75,500) for the dual-motor performance version. The entry-level price is 13 percent lower than the Model 3s currently imported from the U.S.Even if an order is placed now, customers will have to likely wait until 2020 to get their locally-assembled cars, as Tesla estimates a waiting period of between six to ten months.The Model 3 and subsequent models to be made at the carmaker’s new facility in Shanghai will only serve the local market, meaning cars sold elsewhere in the region will be imported from the U.S.Earlier this month, Elon Musk said Tesla is well on track to making this quarter the best ever (up from the 90,700 cars sold in the last quarter of 2018), a record that will likely be broken later in the year, once deliveries to these new markets begin.