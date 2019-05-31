Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

Tesla Opens Order Books For Model 3 In China, Priced At $47,525

Even though Tesla is still working on the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, the order books for the China-made Model 3 are now open. Pricing starts at 328,000 yuan in the Middle Kingdom, translating to $47,525. 9 photos



China’s EV market is growing twice as fast as the U.S., mostly because both the automakers and consumers are treated to incentives and subsidies from the government. Shenzen, for example, is the only city in the world with 100-percent electric buses.



The most affordable Model 3 in the Middle Kingdom is rated 460 kilometers (286 miles) on a full charge on the New European Driving Cycle. Triple-digit speeds are achieved in 5.6 seconds, and top speed is 225 km/h (140 mph). The



Gigafactory 3 is expected to start production of the Model 3 as early as September 2019 for the 2020 model year, and the Model Y will be manufactured there as well as in Fremont, California. If you were wondering, Tesla decided to build cars in China in order to sidestep import tariffs and because it makes a lot of sense from a financial standpoint.



The new plant features all the latest equipment in the industry, and cheap labor furthers the profitability of the business. Gigafactory 3 also serves neighboring countries, freeing up production output in Fremont for the United States, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.



Codenamed BlueStar, the Model 3 serves as inspiration for the second facelift of the Model S. Due to arrive in September 2019, the Model S will receive much of the interior and various hardware components from the lesser sibling.