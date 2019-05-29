autoevolution

Tesla Starts Entry-Level Model 3 Deliveries, The Standard Range Plus Is Better

29 May 2019, 18:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At $35,400 for the Standard Range, the Model 3 is rather affordable for an electric car this size. But going for the entry-level option isn’t the brightest idea, not when the Standard Range Plus has so much more to offer at $39,990 in the United States of America.
9 photos
RevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kitRevoZport Tesla Model 3 body kit
But first, a quick history lesson. Towards the end of February 2019, the Standard Range was available to order online. Three months later, Tesla decided to switch the ordering process. More to the point, customers are forced to order the car by telephone, a cumbersome process that takes more time for both parties.

As you’d expect, this change maximizes Tesla’s profit by forcing most customers to go for the Standard Range Plus on the automaker’s website out of convenience. John Rougeux told Electrek he picked up his Model 3 in Nashville on Saturday, and the Standard Range leaves much to be desired.

Even though the hardware is similar to the Standard Range Plus, the entry-level option is software-locked in many departments. The range, for example, is limited to 220 miles. There are no live maps and the fog lights aren’t enabled. Autopilot isn’t enabled either. Adding insult to injury, customers aren’t getting music streaming nor heated seats.

A disappointment in many ways, the Standard Range can be upgraded to Standard Range Plus after purchase. The question is, why would you spend $35,400 on the SR when the SRP is $4,500 more? The answer depends on location. For example, the Standard Range makes more sense in the United Kingdom because EVs that cost under £40,000 don’t have to pay £320 in road tax.

Tesla is even craftier in Canada, where the iZEV program offers incentives worth 5,000 dollars for EVs that retail at less than $45,000 before the discount and no more than $55,000 with options. Over there, the Standard Range is limited by software to 93 miles, thus enabling a starting price of $44,999.

So much for the mass-market electric car, huh? Elon Musk might be charming, but he’s also misleading in regard to the Model 3. Back when he promised the $35,000 electric car of the people, he didn’t mention how thin the profit margins were and how unwilling the bean counters are about selling the entry-level option.
Tesla Model 3 price Tesla EV
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 