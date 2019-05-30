Tesla Upgrading Fremont Factory For Model S Facelift, Model Y Production

After laying off staff in January and cutting the pricing on the Model S and Model X, Tesla prepares for another change. This time around, the Fremont facility in California prepares to welcome the second redesign of the Model S this September and the Model Y in the second half of 2020.

Hold up a second! Tesla updated the hardware in the Model S and Model X, along with different software for the battery and electric motors. As far as range is concerned, the 100-kWh option is EPA-rated 370 miles. Improvements can and will be made, but it remains to be seen how much Tesla will change the Model S underneath the skin.



In a tweet from May 24th, Elon Musk confirmed that “part of the factory is being upgraded.” The Model Y will be produced in Shanghai as well. The Gigafactory 3 in China also gears up for the Model 3, and the yearly output targets 250,000 electric vehicles. On that note, let’s turn back to the United States of America and what Tesla has in the pipeline for Fremont, CA.“According to several current and former employees,” CNBC understands that “Tesla is rejiggering its car factory” for the Model S and Model Y. The full-size sedan is of utmost importance given the slowing demand, and word on the street is the interior will resemble the Model 3 for the 2020 model year.The simplified cabin would help Tesla in terms of costs, and so far, most customers gave the minimalist interior the thumbs up. It remains to be seen, however, if the Model S will feature the floating-style display. CNBC expects the Model S to feature “the same drive units and seats” of the Model 3 and “a battery that delivers 400 miles of range.”Hold up a second! Tesla updated the hardware in the Model S and Model X, along with different software for the battery and electric motors. As far as range is concerned, the 100-kWh option is EPA-rated 370 miles. Improvements can and will be made, but it remains to be seen how much Tesla will change the Model S underneath the skin.The Model S received a facelift in April 2016 , and the most obvious difference over the original is the design of the front fascia. But despite the Model X-inspired makeover, both nameplates could use a nip and tuck. Tesla has to keep the S as fresh as possible, more so if you remember that Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar are working on all-electric sedans.In a tweet from May 24th, Elon Musk confirmed that “part of the factory is being upgraded.”