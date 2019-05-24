Tesla on Track for Best Quarter Ever, Musk Tells Employees to Rally Hard

Most of us have nearly forgotten the Model 3 production hiccups that nearly brought Tesla to its knees at the beginning of 2018. We forgot because the company somehow managed to pull it together and get on top of the high demand.

Production-wise, Tesla appears to have fixed whatever it was pulling it back in 2018, and despite the increasing demand, the waiting period for delivery has diminished drastically. In the last quarter of 2018, Tesla broke all records in terms of deliveries, managing to ship 90,700 cars to its customers. That was, for all intents and purposes, an all-time high. One that could easily be passed this year, “based on current trends.”In a letter sent this week by Musk to Tesla employees, a letter that was published on Thursday by CNBC , the billionaire says the company is well on track to making this quarter “the highest deliveries/sales quarter in Tesla history!”Of course, he says, they company is not quite there yet and some extra efforts need to be made over the following weeks. For this target to be reached, the company need to assemble 1,000 Model 3 cars per day, but currently it only averages around 900 units per day.That’s 10 percent short of the requirement, Musk says, and all need to “rally hard” for the goal to be reached.“Almost all parts of the Model 3 production system have exceeded 1,000 units on multiple days (congratulations!) and we’ve averaged about 900/day this week, so we’re only about 10% away from 7,000/week,” Musk's letter reads.“If we rally hard, we can do it! Thanks for your hard work.”Even if employees don’t listen to his rallying cry, chances are Tesla will break all records by the end of this year, its performance fueled by the launch of the Model 3 in Europe, including as a right-hand drive version for the UK.Production-wise, Tesla appears to have fixed whatever it was pulling it back in 2018, and despite the increasing demand, the waiting period for delivery has diminished drastically.