Tesla Model 3 Sales in Europe Drop from 15,000 to Nearly 4,000 in One Month

23 May 2019
The world’s hottest electric car, the Tesla Model 3, was launched on the European market in January 2019, with the first full-month sales results being reported for February, at 3,630 units. Somehow, in March that number exploded to over 15,000.
JATO Dynamics, the organization that keeps us up to date with who sells what in the auto industry, says Tesla’s numbers for March could easily be attributed to cars on a very “long waiting list” finally being delivered to customers.

Supporting their claim is the fact that in April Model 3 registrations fell back toward the figure posted for the first full month on the market. More precisely, around 3,700 Model 3s were sold in Europe in April.

Despite having cleared the waiting lists, it’s likely the numbers for the American car will continue to fluctuate, being influenced by several other factors. JATO expects another boom in sales, albeit less spectacular than in March, thanks to the start of deliveries for the right-hand drive version later in the year.

Currently, the Tesla Model 3 is available 19 European countries, including the United Kingdom. The car is offered in three versions, the Standard (entry level with rear-wheel drive), Long Range and Performance (top of the range), both equipped with a dual motor all-wheel drive system.

The cheapest place to buy one is is France, where the entry level starts at €42,600 and the top of the range at €62,800. At the opposite end, the car costs €49,200 for the entry-level and €70.100 for the range-topper in Finland. In the UK, the price has been set at £38,050 for the Standard Range Plus.

Since it entered the market at the beginning of the year, regardless of the reason it sold so well, the Model 3 is at the top of sales charts for electric vehicles, selling better than the heavyweights Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf.
