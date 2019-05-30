Tesla Pickup Truck Rendering Is the Most Rugged EV Ever

autoevolution

Teslas can save your life, save the planet and guard against people trying to scratch your paint. But they aren't immune to damage. Yet what if the company made something intentionally rugged? What if they revolutionized pickup trucks?
During the launch event of the Model Y "affordable" crossover, Elon flashed a picture of a truck on stage, which sparked the imagination of many creative individuals. This is one of their creations.

The first rendering of a Tesla pickup we shared dates back to 2013, and we'd like to point out how different that was compared to today's set of images, which come from designer Emre Husmen.

He's the man behind the SLE Shooting Brake renderings, in case this style looks familiar, but you can't really put your finger on it. Dubbed the Model P, it makes you wonder if Tesla is going to spell another word after giving us "S3XY" with its first four cars.

Husmen's creation has only small traces of the original Tesla design language, like how the bumper forms the ghost of a grille or the sporty-looking headlights. Everything else is different from the low-slung family of electric cars.

With about a foot of ground clearance, flood damage seems like a distant memory, while the roof is sleek and fully sloped, even over the truck bed. With boxy wheel arches and powerful bumpers, this seems more like a rival for super HD trucks, not the more common F-150 and Silverado.

The EV market is getting more and more crowded by the day, and even though the German and Korean rivals are mostly focusing on crossovers and sedans, The Model P would have one major adversary, the Rivian R1T.

But even if it ends up costing $150,000 people would buy it due to the distinctive nature of the project. This, in turn, would give Tesla the money it needs to fabricate a cheaper truck as well.
