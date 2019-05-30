Tesla Pickup Truck Rendering Is the Most Rugged EV Ever

Teslas can save your life, save the planet and guard against people trying to scratch your paint. But they aren't immune to damage. Yet what if the company made something intentionally rugged? What if they revolutionized pickup trucks?

The first rendering of a Tesla pickup we shared dates back to 2013, and we'd like to point out how different that was compared to today's set of images, which come from designer Emre Husmen.



He's the man behind the



Husmen's creation has only small traces of the original Tesla design language, like how the bumper forms the ghost of a grille or the sporty-looking headlights. Everything else is different from the low-slung family of electric cars.



With about a foot of ground clearance, flood damage seems like a distant memory, while the roof is sleek and fully sloped, even over the truck bed. With boxy wheel arches and powerful bumpers, this seems more like a rival for super HD trucks, not the more common F-150 and Silverado.



The EV market is getting more and more crowded by the day, and even though the German and Korean rivals are mostly focusing on crossovers and sedans, The Model P would have one major adversary, the Rivian R1T.



