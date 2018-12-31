New Horizons Spaceship Encounters Ultima Thule, the World Awaits Historic Photo

Mercedes-Benz SLE Shooting Brake Is What the Next SL Should Be

Does the trademark Shooting Brake elongated roof make sense for this application? We think it might, but Mercedes hasn't had the best of luck with the CLA and CLS SB models, one of which got canceled. As a result, reports coming out of Germany have said the SL-Class will either be discontinued or turned into something else entirely. Similarly, we've heard about an A-Class-based roadster and an SLC sports car to take on Porsche.So basically, not even Mercedes has any idea what to do with its slow-selling sports cars. But car renderers have been begging automakers to make more shooting brakes, while EVs are undoubtedly taking over. So why not combine everything into something like this SLE Shooting Brake.Obviously, this is just a rendering, made using a mixture of Photoshop and iPad by Turkish artist Emre Husmen . The outcome is easily comparable to the sketches Mercedes uses as teasers.Rebadging it as the SLE means we're dealing with a small, nimble car, somehow more closely related to the E-Class. But rather than using a 4-liter V8, this digital creation goes down the electric highway.The EQ design language has left the EQ C looking dorky and round, but all the concepts have been excellent. And from them, this Shooting Brake borrows the futuristic silver surfer lines and the prominent display taking the place of the front grille.Of course, Mercedes will eventually make a 2-door electric sports car; we do not doubt that. But the next two EQ models are already planned out, the A compact and S four-door flagship. However, we can't forget how the first awesome electric Mercedes model was the SLS EV , which was bright yellow and looked a little bit like this concept.Does the trademark Shooting Brake elongated roof make sense for this application? We think it might, but Mercedes hasn't had the best of luck with the CLA and CLS SB models, one of which got canceled.