Baby Named After Long Island Expressway Where She Was Born in a Van

31 Dec 2018
by
A baby girl born over the Christmas holiday has been named in honor of the highway where she was born, in the back of her parents’ van and with some help from an MTA officer.
Alie Albarracin was initially meant to be named Aurora, but when she was born on the Long Island Expressway (L.I.E., for short), her parents wanted something to remember that by. So they went for Alie, they reveal to the New York Post.

The parents were on the way to the Bellevue Hospital in the very early hours of Wednesday, speeding down the expressway at 80mph in their Toyota Sienna. When they realized the baby wouldn’t wait until they made their way to the hospital, they pulled over and the dad ran out to get some help.

Bridge and Tunnel Officer Tyrone Pringle was there, as also was MTA Lt. Harry Persad, who happens to be a former EMT and was thus able to coach the freaked-out parents through the entire birth. It went without complications, save for the moment when the baby came out and her airways were blocked by amniotic fluid.

“I told them what he had to do, and he was hands-on. As soon as the baby started crying, they were delighted,” Persad tells the publication. “It wasn’t an ideal place or an ideal situation, but I coached them through it and I’m very happy. It was a thrilling experience.”

“Thrilling” is perhaps an understatement as far as the new parents are concerned. They admit that they weren’t prepared for something like this to happen (but who is, after all?), but that they’re happy it went well. Alie is their third and last child, and it’s amazing to have her come into this world in such unlikely circumstances.

“We named her for where she was born,” he dad says for the Post. “She is a little miracle… a heavy little miracle.”
