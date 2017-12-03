2019 Mercedes CLS Rendered As AMG, Cabriolet, Coupe and Pickup Truck

Mercedes is going to get a lot of sales from the all-new CLS-Class. This is the third generation of the original four-door coupe, the car that started it all. Sadly, there's only going to be one body style now that the Shooting Brake is gone.
But because we are easily amused and have the attention span of goldfish, we decided to feature all these cool renderings anyway. Who doesn't want to see an expensive German car turned into something it will never become?
Let's start with the CLS 63 AMG
. We're not supposed to put the AMG at the end, but that's how things were back in the day of the 6.3-liter V8. This car built a reputation as an executive hooligan, a brute of sideways shenanigans. It didn't come with all-wheel drive or the latest safety tech, but we always thought it was a good thing.
There might be an AMG version of the new model, but it's not going to be the 63. Instead, we believe it will be called the CLS 50, powered by an inline-6 that produces 435 HP
, the same as in the new S 500. That car will compete with the V6-motivated Audi S7.
Next up, we have coupe and convertible. The CLS-Class continues to be based on the E-Class platform, so reducing the number of its doors would mean the car might overlap with the two-door E-Class models, which sadly don't have any V8 engines at the moment either. We actually think the E-Coupe looks a little better than what we see here, plus it's got better taillights.
Things get really weird when you see the CLS pickup truck. The El Camino of German luxury cars is something X-Tomi
must have spent a good couple of hours making. Who would want such a thing? Probably not even the Australians.