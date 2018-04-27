Add This 2019 Mercedes A-Class Wagon Rendering to the List of Cars We Want

autoevolution
 

Every motoring journalist secretly craves a wagon. They're long, practical, drive better than SUVs and look fast even when standing still.
We don't see a lot of them being developed in the near future, mainly as Ford's dropping of nearly all its cars could be copied by other companies. Yet looking at the rendering of the A-Class wagon, published today by X-Tomi Design, we're wondering why people would have the GLB over this.

Mercedes tried something similar with the CLA Shooting Brake. And while the CLA and A-Class are going to have less in common from now on, this rendering appears to be based on the long wheelbase sedan from China.

We really don't get why the brand won't make another front-wheel-drive wagon. Drawing the line here is like believing in ghosts but not exorcists. They seem to be developing every other body style, and while money is clearly needed for EV projects, those are only going to sell in limited numbers.

The CLA Shooting Brake was undeniably a sales failure. But it was also a joke from a practicality standpoint, famously unreliable and didn't have competitive diesel engines. We don't think it was that pretty either. A wagon's rear overhang is supposed to be much longer than the front one, but it almost seemed the other way around from some angles. That said, this rendering needs a couple more inches added to the back too.

Front-drive luxury cars need to be taken seriously. Just look at what Lexus did with the all-new ES, most likely the replacement for the GS. It doesn't make sense to base the monster C63 and the family-friendly C-Class T-Model on the same body. But that doesn't mean we'd mind an AMG version of our imaginary baby Benz. After all, dropping a 2.0-liter turbo under that hood should be a piece of cake.
