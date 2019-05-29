autoevolution

New 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Hits Nurburgring, PDK Rumored

Once again, Porsche proves it is a master of disguise, concealing key details of its upcoming models in plain sight. This time around, we're talking about the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 and its potential Touring Package.
You see, a prototype of the eigth-generation Neunelfer recently stormed the Nurburgring. And, as you'll notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, this 992 test car comes with a naturally aspirated flat-six soundtrack.

Unless Zuffenhausen is preparing a totally unexpected release, we're talking about the 992 GT3, a machine that has been spotted testing since last year.

However, the evolution of GT3 prototypes has seen these displaying aggressive aero, dominated by a rear wing that seems more suitable for an RS model. Well, the test car that brought us here doesn't come with such a wing. Instead, it features the active wing of the standard Carrera.

And what shaved GT3 model has made enthusiasts weak in the knees with the 991.2 generation? The Touring Package of course, which was introduced as a way of keeping the speculation-inflated price of "used" 911 Rs under control and did achieve its goal.

The outgoing GT3 Touring only came in manual form, but while this may or may not change for the potential 992 model, the soundtrack of the prototype seems to split opinions around our office (some say it's a PDK, while others believe it to be a manual).

Now, certain aficioandos believe Porsche will wait for the ".2" facelift of the 992 to deliver the GT3 Touring, if the label is actually set to make a comeback. And the same voices claim this prototype is actually an early GT3 mule that's still being manhandled around the Ring for some reason.

However, it's more soothing to believe the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, a toy that is set to debut within the next twelve months, will get the TP option once again.

