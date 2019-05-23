Ferrari 812 Superfast Rendered as Crazy Yellow Toyota Supra

Over the past six months, two new extraordinary and long-anticipated cars were revealed: the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra. Related when it comes to their development and some of their parts, both target specific segments.

9 photos



But what if instead of BMW Toyota approached some other manufacturer for the project? What if, for instance, the new Supra would have been based on cars wearing the badges of Tesla, or Mercedes- AMG , or even Corvette?



On Wednesday, a number of renderings showing the Supra shared with anyone but BMW surfaced courtesy of Australia-based insurance company



Of the entire bunch of Supras shown - eight in all - the Ferrari-based one is, subjectively, the best looking and one we would have loved to see on the streets. Using the



While retaining the overall shape of the Superfast, the car’s body features extensive changes all around; the air intakes have been completely redesigned, the bonnet is wider, and the sides extensively more sculpted.



We would have loved to see the car’s rear end as well, but this side-view rendering is unfortunately all we get, at least for now.



