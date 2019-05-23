autoevolution

Ferrari 812 Superfast Rendered as Crazy Yellow Toyota Supra

23 May 2019
Over the past six months, two new extraordinary and long-anticipated cars were revealed: the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra. Related when it comes to their development and some of their parts, both target specific segments.
But there’s no contesting the fact that Toyota’s car outclasses BMW’s when it comes to appeal. Arguably the most recognizable Toyota in history, the Supra nameplate appears to be correctly honored with the 2020 GR Supra, and the Japanese-German collaboration seems to have been a deal worth making.

But what if instead of BMW Toyota approached some other manufacturer for the project? What if, for instance, the new Supra would have been based on cars wearing the badges of Tesla, or Mercedes-AMG, or even Corvette?

On Wednesday, a number of renderings showing the Supra shared with anyone but BMW surfaced courtesy of Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct, a group that over the years came up with other insane renderings or mash-ups.

Of the entire bunch of Supras shown - eight in all - the Ferrari-based one is, subjectively, the best looking and one we would have loved to see on the streets. Using the 812 Superfast as a starting point and Supra design cues as adornments, the resulting concept looks stunning.

While retaining the overall shape of the Superfast, the car’s body features extensive changes all around; the air intakes have been completely redesigned, the bonnet is wider, and the sides extensively more sculpted.

We would have loved to see the car’s rear end as well, but this side-view rendering is unfortunately all we get, at least for now.

In the gallery above, alongside the Ferrari 812 Superfast and its Supra rendering you can have a look at Supras base on other vehicles as well: Aston Martin Vantage, Mercedes-AMG GT, Peugeot 208, Nissan 370Z, Chevrolet Corvette C7, Tesla Model S and Volvo V60.
