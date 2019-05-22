autoevolution

2020 Toyota Supra Rendered as Joint Venture With Ferrari, Tesla or Peugeot

As all you internet trolls are well aware, the revival of the Supra comes only thanks to a partnership with BMW. The Bavarians need to make the Z4 sportier while Toyota couldn't take the risk and costs of making the sports car alone.
This comes with some rather heavy penalties, as the only gearbox option is an automatic and the 3-liter BMW engine is not the bulletproof twin-turbo straight-six of old. Without the two companies collaborated, this project would exist at all. But what if somebody else approached Toyota with a better offer?

Australian website Budget Direct has exactly that in mind and came up with a variety of alternative designs for the 2020 Supra. Some of these don't make sense from an aesthetic point of view; why would a Supra look like an Aston Martin, for example? However, many of these brands are known for cooking up special machines.

Basically, you're getting the Supra with a bunch of different faces, which is our definition of fun. And we're going to start with Ferrari. Honestly, if they get that name associated with the Supra, they would sell millions. The Italians even have a sweet engine to donate, the 2.9-liter V6 they engineered for Alfa Romeo. But what do you think of the 812 Superfast face?

It's probably better than the Peugeot one, which would also imply a practical but not very energetic FWD platform since the French practically invented this technology. I guess we should call that a Celica successor instead.


Another very successful and logical redesign is a Corvette-themed Supra. Chevrolet needs lots of interesting sports car to sash out the bitter aftertaste of its compacts, and we honestly wouldn't be opposed to a small-block V8 in a Toyota.

Tesla 2020 GR Supra? Go home mister rendering man, you're drunk. On second thought, electric anything sells well these days, and Toyota+Tesla seems like a match made in heaven.
